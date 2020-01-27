Bewildered fish found themselves scooped out of their pond in the Cameron Park Zoo and dumped into the Brazos River on Monday morning, as the zoo prepared to locate and fix a leak.
Zoo employees led by aquatics animal care supervisor Priscilla Duran waded three feet deep into the partially drained Gibbon Lake, which borders the gibbon and lemur enclosures. Those animals will be kept out of view in their night houses until the pond is fixed and refilled, likely in March, zoo officials said.
Two employees in kayaks entered the lake first to scare fish into the shallower waters, then employees wielding seines, wide nets with weights on one edge and floats on the other, to block off one side of the lake. Others used weighted cast nets to start pulling in fish.
“Once we push fish this way, we’ll block it off with the seines,” Duran said. “Then we’ll start netting, putting them in coolers, and we’ll start moving them along to our transport team.”
From there, they used two water tanks mounted onto trucks to transport the varieties of sunfish, catfish and bass from to the Brazos River. The turtles in the enclosure were mostly picked up by hand, though many headed upstream when the excitement began.
Duran said the zoo secured a permit with Texas Parks and Wildlife allowing them to move the fish. According to zoo spokeswoman Duane McGregor, the lake is fed by raw water pumped in from the Brazos and the Bosque Rivers.
“All of these are native species,” Duran said. “We’re not introducing anything we’re not supposed to.”
Joel Rodriguez, the security and facilities supervisor for the zoo, said the zoo’s maintenance department noticed something was wrong about six months ago, when the lake’s level kept dropping continuously.
“We have a fault line that runs along the side of Gibbon Lake, and we’ve identified a couple of spots where it may be leaking,” Rodriguez said. “What we’re trying to do is drain it and better evaluate where it is.”
Rodriguez said he suspects the leak is located in a three-foot hole hiding under the lemur exhibit’s observation deck.
“It was never maintaining a decent water level for our animals to go outside on exhibit,” Rodriguez said.
He said the fault line runs underground to an inlet near the zoo’s fence along University Parks Drive, where water is visibly leaking.
“They’re hoping to get this done by spring break,” McGregor said.
A group of about 30 employees from the grounds department, animal staff and aquatics staff worked together to corral the fish in three feet of mud, laughing and commiserating about the difficult terrain. Some donned waders and rubber boots to navigate the muddy banks.
Claire Tackitt sank into mud that reached her thighs and had to be rescued by Kate Bommer, who extended a seine net to her and helped pull Tackitt free.
Manda Butler, animal care manager of mammals, said this is the first time the zoo has had to do anything like this.
“This is the first undertaking of us purposefully draining it,” Butler said. “We obviously want to conserve the fish. We want to make sure that they are able to be transported and have a healthy life. We don’t want to have any losses.”
