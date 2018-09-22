Bruce and Beverly Bowman wouldn’t operate The Village Lamp Lighter anywhere else but Lorena.
That was the mantra of Bruce’s father, Thomas, when he opened the now-iconic lamp store 50 years ago. Its role in downtown Lorena on Center Street is now a symbol of strong friendships, successful business and respect for a meticulous craft.
Thomas Bowman, who died in 2001, worked for the William Cameron Company in the lighting and paint division for 17 years. He perfected his skill of building and repairing lamps in Oklahoma City, then moved back home to Lorena to open the shop in a storage building he bought years earlier. Though friends cheered him on, they were quietly skeptical.
“They actually told me later,” Thomas Bowman told the Waco Times-Herald in 1971. “One fellow told me, ‘I thought to myself you’re going to starve to death.’ … Nobody believed it would work. I wasn’t sure it would myself.”
Today, The Village Lamp Lighter remains a fixture of Lorena, the town of about 1,700 people 15 miles south of Waco, and business is steady.
Beverly Bowman said they receive about 80 telephone calls a day, mostly from housebuilders and decorators working in a strong housing market. They make 150 to 200 sales per month, she said. That could be the purchase of a single lampshade or boxes of lights to fill multiple rooms.
The shop’s fame also comes from craft. Bruce and Beverly have made many of the lamps customers see inside the shop. They also do lamp repair work – another craft impossible for at least one online shopping website to do.
“Of course I know a lot of that’s done, and we probably lose some business to that,” Bruce Bowman said. “But we give that extra touch where we sell at a good price, and if there’s trouble with it, we fix it. We try. You get on Amazon and buy something, you’re stuck with it.”
Steady business comes from Waco, Temple, Dallas and Austin, they said, but they have also sent lamps across the country and at least four to customers in Europe.
But much of the business stems from customers walking into the store. Bruce said they know 300 to 400 customers on a first-name basis who don’t get their lamps from anywhere else.
Linda Graves, the owner of Just For You Antiques & Interiors in Lorena, said the Bowmans are the pillars of the community.
“I would say that they are the mainstay,” Graves said. “They have been here for 50 years, and I know when we came 24 years ago, they did nothing but encourage us to come. At that time the little town was really very ghostly, so we were encouraged by them and they have encouraged everyone who has ever come here, I think. They keep on keeping on. They’re great business people and just good, strong citizens.”
And Scott Simon, owner of the Texas Cheese House, called the Bowmans “the nicest people.”
Some customers only use lamps to light their homes, and others don’t know where to begin finding their lamp needs. Bruce said he will have a customer describe the room, and then he can start finding some options.
“It warms up a room greatly,” Beverly Bowman said. “Overhead lights are bright, and great for when you got a clean house or something.”
But lamps, she said, equal warmth. Softness. Invitation. Bruce and Beverly said they have about 25 lamps in their own home.
Those qualities will be on display on Saturday at The Village Lamp Lighter for a community celebration of its 50 years of business.
“We’ve become pretty close with the customers,” Bruce said. “It’s kind of like they’re part of our family, and we’re part of theirs.”