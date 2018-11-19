Here’s a list of local closures for the Thanksgiving holiday:
- Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday at McLennan County and the cities of Waco, Hewitt, Robinson, Woodway, Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview.
- The city of Waco will pick up Thursday trash routes on Wednesday, with Friday routes running as usual. In Hewitt, Robinson, Woodway, Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview, Thursday’s trash will be picked up on Friday and Friday’s trash will be picked up Saturday.
- Waco’s Cobbs Convenience Center and Waco Regional Landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday, but the landfill will accept franchise haulers on Friday until 4:30 p.m.
- The Waco-McLennan County Library System will close all four libraries at 6 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen Saturday during regularly scheduled hours. Hewitt’s library will be closed Thursday through Sunday.
- Waco Transit will not run routes on Thanksgiving Day, but the transit terminal will remain open for Greyhound customers. Normal operations will resume on Friday. Transit Administration offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- The Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Thursday. The attractions will all reopen on Friday.
- H-E-B supermarkets will open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, but the pharmacy and curbside and home delivery will be closed. The stores resume with normal hours on Black Friday, and curbside and home delivery will begin at 9 a.m. Friday.