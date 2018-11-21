WHAT’S CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING?
Here’s a list of local closures for the Thanksgiving holiday:
Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday at McLennan County and the cities of Waco, Hewitt, Robinson, Woodway, Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview.
The city of Waco will pick up Friday trash routes as usual. Waco’s Thursday routes were picked up Wednesday. In Hewitt, Robinson, Woodway, Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview, Thursday trash routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.
Waco’s Cobbs Recycling Center and Waco Regional Landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday, but the landfill will accept franchise haulers Friday until 4:30 p.m.
All four Waco-McLennan County Library System branches will remain closed Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen Saturday during regularly scheduled hours. Hewitt’s library will be closed Thursday through Sunday.
Waco Transit will not run routes on Thanksgiving Day, but the transit terminal will remain open for Greyhound customers. Normal operations will resume Friday. Transit administration offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Thursday. The attractions will all reopen Friday.
H-E-B supermarkets will open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, but the pharmacy and curbside and home delivery will be closed. The stores will resume normal hours on Black Friday, and curbside and home delivery will restart at 9 a.m. Friday.