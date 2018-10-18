Waco Transit System has joined national ride providers Uber and Lyft in offering voters free or discounted rides to and from the polls on Election Day, Nov. 6, a move endorsed this week by Democratic and Republican party leaders in McLennan County.
Registered voters may hop aboard a Waco Transit bus on Election Day free of charge by presenting a voter registration card or an "I voted" sticker to the driver, Waco Transit marketing director Jessica Maxwell said.
"I think this offer will attract a mixture of those who regularly ride the bus and those who never do," Maxwell said. "Our goal is to encourage people to vote, and we certainly hope they do. This is our first time to participate."
Maxwell said the free rides are available only on Waco Transit's fixed routes, not special for residents who live in rural areas or who are disabled.
Uber has pledged free or discounted rides to the otherwise homebound on Election Day, and Lyft is offering Election Day rides at half price nationwide, with free rides to underserved areas.
"It is estimated that over 15 million people were registered but didn't vote in 2016 because of transportation issues," a Lyft press release states. "That's why we're committed to providing 50-percent-off rides across the country and free rides to underserved communities that face significant obstacles to transportation."
Lyft reportedly is coordinating its efforts with Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and other organizations. To reached underserved areas, it is partnering with Voto Latino, the Urban League and National Federation of the Blind, according to the press release.
Uber, which, like Lyft, is an app-based ride hailing service headquartered in San Francisco, will be offering free rides to registered voters.
"Anyone in the U.S. will be able to quickly find their polling place and book a ride to go vote — with just a few taps in the Uber app," according to a press release from the company.
Uber is partnering with VoteTogether and Democracy Works.
Mary Duty, who chairs the McLennan County Democratic Party, said she appreciates the gestures by Waco Transit, Lyft and Uber.
"Those are great options, but we're also going to do things the old-school way," Duty said. "We will have 30 or so individuals going to pick up people. As for Waco Transit, that's great. We've been trying to get that done for two elections. We have to say 'thank you' to Andrea Barefield, who got it done."
Barefield represents District 1 on the Waco City Council.
"Demographics may suggest the Democratic voter population is less economically advantaged, that taking off work would be more challenging," Duty said when asked if free rides would benefit one party over the other. "If it rains, Democratic turnout is terrible. But we've encouraged people to vote by mail, which is absolutely painless. You don't have to get out of the house."
McLennan County Republican Party Chair Jon Ker said the service is worthwhile, even if it serves more Democrats than Republicans.
"I do believe there likely will be more Democrats using free rides than Republicans," Ker said. "But if somebody needs a ride to the polls, I don't care if they are Democrat or Republican, they need to be able to exercise their blood-bought right."
He said the Republican Party also will provide rides to people in need.
Ker and Duty both said said they expect heavy turnout.
"When one side gets stirred up, so does the other," Ker said.
Furor over the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court has galvanized Republican loyalists and removed danger of apathy.
Duty said someone called her "the enemy" as she worked a Democratic-sponsored booth at the Heart O' Texas Fair.
"It's getting bad when people are tacky to one another locally," she said. "We probably will have some young people protesting Ted Cruz tomorrow night, but we've told them to behave themselves."
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who is being challenged by Democrat Rep. Beto O'Rourke, is holding a rally at 8 p.m. Friday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.