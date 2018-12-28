Sears has announced that its Waco store will be among dozens to close in March 2019.
The iconic department store, an anchor of Richland Mall, has served Waco for 90 years at three locations.
Employees were told Thursday of closures of 80 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide, including Sears stores in Killeen, Port Arthur, Amarillo, Abilene and Plano.
The company has closed hundreds of stores in recent years and has announced more closures since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.
Check wacotrib.com and the Saturday Tribune-Herald for more updates on this story.