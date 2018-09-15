Waco’s short-term rental industry has continued to thrive under new regulations enacted by the city council last year, but those rules could face attacks next year by state legislators seeking to let residents use their properties as they wish.
Bolstered by a recent Texas Supreme Court decision in their favor, those legislators said they will try once again to curb the powers of cities to regulate the fast-growing market for homes that can be reserved through online services such as Airbnb.
Property rights advocates say Waco’s 2017 ordinance could be especially vulnerable to challenge because it requires property owners to get City Plan Commission and city council approval for a short-term rental, even if it’s for renting a single room in the house while the owner is at home.
In several cases, neighbors persuaded the council to reject short-term rental applications that otherwise met the city’s standards.
City officials say the ordinance balances the interests of individual property owners with the interests of neighborhoods in keeping their residential character intact.
But Rob Henneke, a lawyer at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, calls the Waco ordinance “constitutionally suspect.” Henneke represented the plaintiffs in the recent Texas Supreme Court case, successfully challenging a homeowners association prohibition on short-term rentals. The court found that for legal purposes, such rentals should be considered as residential uses and not commercial ones.
In an interview, Henneke said he has not heard of any other city ordinance that requires council approval to operate a short-term rental. Other processes are handled administratively through city code enforcement and licensing staffers.
“It seems especially bureaucratic, and in some ways suspect, to have to go to the city council to get permission to use your property, which seems contrary to the very notion of private property rights,” he said.
State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, a seven-term Republican whose district includes much of Waco, agreed that the city’s policy places an undue burden on property owners. A bill tackling this issue passed the Texas Senate in 2017 but ultimately stalled. Similar legislation is expected for the Legislature’s 140-day session beginning in January.
“I think some common-sense regulation would be in order, but I think it is basically an infringement on private property rights and what a person can do with their private property,” Anderson said. He pointed to Waco tourism attraction leading to its high hotel occupancy rate.
“There’s definitely a market there for folks to utilize their property,” he said.
Tourism officials say a certain TV show has helped the short-term rental industry in Waco do…
It’s no secret tourism has become big business in Waco in the last few years. The final count of visitors at the end of 2018 is expected to top 2.6 million, local tourism officials say.
As a result, a search for “Waco, TX” on Airbnb will find more than 300 listings, though some of those units sit under one roof. Within city limits, there are 54 vacation rentals and 8 bed and breakfast inns operating in compliance with the permitting and licensing process which requires approvals from city staff, the Plan Commission and the city council.
And operators in the county are slated to bring in more than $4 million this year in revenues from those listed on Airbnb alone, said Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing at the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau. The boom has been partly fueled by the “Fixer Upper” TV show and the tourist destination of the Magnolia Silos.
In September 2016, the city of Waco sent letters to 47 operators of short-term rentals, saying they need to acquire special permits and pay occupancy taxes like hotels do.
A city-appointed committee in 2017 developed policy recommendations on the issue that would have allowed administrative approval for short-term rental operators who rented rooms while staying onsite, as long as they met certain requirements such as onsite parking. But in July 2017 the city council decided it would be the final arbiter of whether a short-term rental could legally be operated. Among those pushing for the policy were residents of the upscale Castle Heights and Karem Park area, who argued that short-term rentals would compromise the quiet character of their neighborhoods.
The ordinance has continued to pit neighbors against each other as applications go before the 12-member plan commission and then the city council. For example, the Waco City Council on Aug. 21 denied a short-term rental permit to local entrepreneurs Blake and Kimberly Batson for their home at 404 Baker Lane near Cameron Park, based on objections from neighbors.
The council voted 4-2 in favor of the permit, with members Jim Holmes and Alice Rodriguez opposing. But under a state law, the opposition of adjacent neighbors required the council to have a supermajority to approve the license, and the motion failed.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said he believes the ordinance has generally worked well.
“It’s certainly not perfect, but it does give neighbors the opportunity to weigh in, and I think that’s important when you’re bringing an operation like a short-term rental into the neighborhood,” Deaver said.” They need to have the opportunity to be heard and have the plan commission and the council take their concerns into consideration.”
Deaver said the council tries to give both sides a fair hearing.
“I think you’ve got to give the Plan Commission some deference because they’ve already spent the time reviewing it, and obviously they were involved in crafting the ordinance,” Deaver said. “There are times when the neighborhood opposition is overwhelming, and I think we’ve taken that into consideration. It’s not an easy, black-and-white decision.”
Statewide, the issue has come down to one of state vs. local control, with the city of Austin serving as the main battleground. Backed by the Texas Public Policy Foundation with support from Attorney General Ken Patxon, short-term rental owners in Austin are challenging that city regulations against renting homes when the owner is absent from the property.
Bennett Sandlin, executive director of the Texas Municipal League, pointed to cases in Austin where short-term rental owners have rented to people throwing raucous parties — in one case, neighbors did not appreciate the man urinating in the front yard, he said.
“It’s the extreme cases, the few that are really causing problems for the many in this case,” Sandlin said. “Cities want to be reasonable, but we have zoning for a reason. And at some point, you get enough people in there on enough frequency, and you turn it from a house to a hotel, and that’s just not appropriate in some contexts.”
LaRaine DuPuy, chairwoman of the plan commission, said she bases her votes on the compliance records of short-term rental applicants. She said there have been no cases where licensed operators have been found to be operating out of compliance.
“It has been a challenge to (vote for the applicant) in the face of opposition, but we have found that once a short-term rental permit is approved, and it goes to council and it’s approved, there have not been any problems with short-term rentals,” she said.
Henneke, the Texas Public Policy Foundation lawyer, said the argument for maintaining neighborhood integrity and cohesiveness smacks of the rhetoric of the 1950s, when white residents sought to outlaw long-term rentals as single-family residences as a way to exclude minorities.
District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird said he believes Waco’s ordinance works well to balance the desires of the neighborhood with rights of property owners. He also expects the Legislature to examine the issue next year.
“In general, we believe that decisions are best made locally with those that are directly accountable to their constituents and citizens, and that local decision-making authority and capability should be left up to the local governing bodies in as many circumstances as it’s able, this included,” Kinnaird said.
Elizabeth Corey, an associate professor of political science at Baylor University, operates two short-term rental properties, and they are almost always being used, she said. When she received notice from the city two years ago, she bristled at the bureaucratic hurdles ahead of her, but she later found city leaders were most interested in compliance and safety.
“I have evolved a little bit on the issue,” she said. “I think that just having a Wild West where everybody can rent their property any way they want with no oversight is potentially kind of dangerous. I guess the answer is, I fall somewhere in the middle, because the city does valuable things in making sure that everybody has safety regulations up to code and that we’re all acting not only in a way that this good for ourselves and our bottom line, but for other people, the people staying in our houses. I appreciate that.”