The Sears store on Waco’s Richland Mall lives to sell another day, and likely another Christmas shopping season, as it escaped the closing list the iconic retailer released in the wake of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Monday.
Sears Holdings, which has shuttered hundreds of stores in recent years, spun off Lands’ End and sold the Craftsman tool brand to Black & Decker, folded under mounting debt in announcing it would seek to reorganize.
It released the sites of underperforming Sears and Kmart locations it will shutter before the end of this year, including Texas stores in Austin, Lubbock, Harlingen, Frisco, Irving and Victoria.
Once a titan in the retailing realm, the Chicago-based company founded in the late 19th century has struggled to evolve in a changing retail landscape. Customers and analysts have targeted Sears stores nationwide with complaints about poor customer service, scant merchandise selection and uncompetitive pricing.
The Sears store in Waco has helped anchor Richland Mall since the 690,000-square-foot shopping-and-dining complex opened in 1980, when the Sears name still carried clout. The store remains the largest at the mall, State Highway 6 at West Waco Drive, covering 157,184 square feet over two floors, according to mall owner CBL Properties and the McLennan County Appraisal District, which places the taxable value of the Sears space at $6.02 million.
Sears has owned, or at least controlled, its own space at Richland Mall for decades, but records indicate that scenario may have changed. The appraisal district reports that as of July 12 the Sears-occupied space has been owned by Dillard Texas Central LLC, a Fort Worth-based limited liability corporation and a subsidiary of Dillard’s Properties Inc., according to online information provided by sources that include Bloomberg.
Dillard’s Properties Inc., based in Little Rock, Arkansas, is the corporate parent of the Dillard’s department store chain that has grown to more than 300 locations in 29 states, and operates two locations at Richland Mall, a women’s store covering 99,828 square feet that has anchored the mall since its opening, and a 63,404-square-foot men’s store added later.
The local Dillard’s manager declined to comment, and the corporate headquarters could not be reached late Monday afternoon.
Sears, meanwhile, posted information about its bankruptcy filing on its website, but its corporate office did not return a call seeking comment.
CBL Properties, which owns Richland Mall and other properties nationwide, released a statement: “We have been preparing for an eventual Sears bankruptcy since 2013, when we bought two Sears locations and redeveloped them into dining, retail and entertainment destinations. Over the last several years, we have been actively working to decrease our exposure to Sears through the disposition of lower tier assets, strategic redevelopment and a sale-leaseback transaction in January 2017 that gave us control of the space for future redevelopment,” said Stacey Keating, in CBL media relations.
In a subsequent message, Keating acknowledged Sears controls its Waco location, adding, “We’ve been evaluating contingency plans for each property with a Sears location, but I am unable to provide specifics at this time.”
Keating said Sears most recent announcement it would shutter an additional 140 stores by year’s end would impact six CBL-owned properties, “three of which were part of the sale-leaseback transaction” previously discussed.
“We view the Sears closures as an opportunity to bring in new uses that drive significantly more traffic and sales to the property,” Keating concluded.
At its peak, the operator of Sears and Kmart had 4,000 stores in 2012, but will see that number drop to about 500, according to a report Monday in Sears’ hometown newspaper, the Chicago Sun-Times, which earlier this year reported that the last Sears store within the city limits had closed.
President Donald Trump dubbed Sears’ demise “a shame.”
“Sears, Roebuck, when I was growing up, was the big deal. And it’s very sad what happened,” Trump told reporters outside the White House, as reported by Associated Press. He said he hopes store sites will be put to good use.
Pat Farrar, a commercial sales specialist with the Reid-Peevey Co. in Waco, said if Sears does indeed eventually close its Richland Mall store, finding a user for the 150,000-square-foot space may prove challenging.
But securing a deal is not out of the question, he added.
“Nationally, the trend is that malls are becoming a bit of a dinosaur, but Richland Mall has done a pretty good job of remaining viable. The Sears space has an exterior entrance. And we all saw what the mall did with Dick’s Sporting Goods, providing 45,000 square feet of space for a good tenant and a good use. I would think the Sears location would be fairly attractive.”
Asked about the steady decline of Sears, Farrar said the retailer did little to change its image as “an old-style department store,” and has not responded well to online challengers such as Amazon. He said those retailers who survive have achieved the right balance between online and brick-and-mortar sales.
Local commercial real estate agent Brad Davis said he doubts Sears will survive long-term, though bankruptcy may ease the pressure for now.
“The only thing that has any value are their real estate holdings,” he said. “That location is attractive, but how attractive? It’s hard to say how things will look when the dust settles. I guess we’ll see. I do know that Richland Mall once had two good anchors — JCPenney and Sears — that aren’t so good.”
Steve Valdez, who manages Waco’s JCPenney store on the opposite end of Richland Mall from Sears, described the bankruptcy filing as sad.
“Competition aside, I hate to hear it,” Valdez said. “It affects a lot of people, a lot of families. It has been my impression that Sears on the mall here is profitable. I know malls are hurting, but this one continues to do a good job. We have clientele from communities around Waco, Clifton and Hillsboro, for example, all over, and I believe Sears does as well.”
Valdez said he hopes to look up the local Sears manager for a chat.