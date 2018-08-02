Waco’s L3 Technologies plant is part of a corporate realignment announced Thursday that combines the company’s aerospace and sensor segments, but officials see no immediate impact on employment here.
The New York-based company employs 840 people at its Waco aircraft modification plant, less than half of its workforce four years ago.
“We don’t see an impact on our Waco presence at this time,” Waco-based L3 spokesman Lance Martin said Thursday.
The combined operation, called Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems, or ISR Systems, is headquartered in Plano. Led by senior vice president Jeffrey A. Miller, it is estimated to have 2018 sales of $4.7 billion, according to an L3 press release. ISR Systems has 15,000 employees, with operations in the U.S., Great Britain, Canada, Italy and Australia.
The Waco plant will now report directly to the Plano office rather than the L3 operation in Greenville, Texas, officials said.
Martin said the realignment is intended to make the company more competitive, which could be good news for Waco.
“This will allow us to maximize growth and improve integration and collaboration across the enterprise,” Martin said. “Over time, we expect this combination of segments will enable continued innovation and enhanced ISR products and services for our customers in Waco.”
A top Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce official agreed the realignment appears positive for L3’s continued local presence.
“I think they wouldn’t be making this move if they didn’t feel there was a positive reason and advantage for Waco to be part of it,” said Kris Collins, the chamber’s senior vice president for economic development.
Collins said the defense contracting industry is highly competitive and cyclical, but she expects L3 is here to stay.
“They’ve had some challenges, but they’re working through them and making moves to better their position,” she said. “I feel reasonably confident that their line of business is going to come back.”
Layoffs and attrition over the last two years have caused L3 to fall to second place among local industrial employers, topped by Sanderson Farms, which employs 1,200.
L3’s new president and CEO, Christopher Kubasik, mentioned the Waco plant in a conference call in late 2017, saying the company needed to focus on bringing more contract business here.
In Thursday’s press release, Kubasik said the new realignment will support the company’s objective to boost operating margins to 12 percent next year.