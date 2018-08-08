Customers hitting the stores for back-to-school shopping this weekend will save $8 on every $100 spent on supplies and selected clothing items, as Texas sponsors its annual sales tax holiday Friday through Sunday.
The Texas Comptroller's Office predicts Texas shoppers will pocket more than $90 million in tax savings as they buy everything from index cards and writing tablets to leg warmers, pajamas, baby bibs and baseball caps, according to a listing of tax-exempt items on the comptroller's website.
The statewide tax holiday arrives as Texas and Greater Waco are enjoying year-over-year increases in sales tax rebates, reflecting strong economies that include falling jobless rates, comptroller's office spokesman Kevin Lyons said.
Lyons said the tax break will benefit consumers and should not stall the state's momentum, which includes receiving $28.9 billion in sales tax revenue during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, more than the $28.79 billion it collected during all of the last fiscal year.
"Sales tax is a window into the economy. Unemployment is down, and more people are buying more things," Lyons said. "And, sure, shoppers will save money on tax-exempt items this weekend, but while they're out, they will buy things that are not tax-exempt. They do it every year."
City of Waco budget officer Laura Chiota said sales tax rebates for the fiscal year are running $3.5 million ahead of budget, while those for the calendar year are running $2.6 million ahead of projections.
"We budget very conservatively, but those numbers are still impressive," Chiota said. "We've already exceeded our annual budget projection of $35.6 million in sales tax revenues. We did that with our August check."
This week the city received a $3.58 million rebate reflecting sales in June and reported to the comptroller's office in July. That is a 3.3 percent increase from the $3.46 million check it collected in August of last year.
Local retailers levy a sales tax of 8.25 cents on each dollar, with 6.75 cents going to the state, a half-cent earmarked for McLennan County and 1.5 cents allocated to the city of Waco, according to the comptroller's office.
"I agree with the comptroller's office in that shoppers are being enticed to get all their shopping done in one trip this weekend. They probably don't want to return for other items," Chiota said. "But I know there is a certain segment of the population that had rather not venture out during the sales tax holiday. The savings they experience are not worth the crowds they encounter."
Waco's Richland Mall will stay open later to accommodate shoppers this weekend, with operating hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, mall marketing director Brad King said.
"There are a lot of specials out there right now, a lot of back-to-school things going on," King said. "Whether the sales tax holiday is as popular as it once was, I can't say. When it first started, it created quite a stir. It remains worthwhile to come out and save money, if not just for the sales tax but specials on top of that. It makes for a bonus, a nice shopping experience."
Texas' sales tax holiday started in 1999, when George W. Bush was governor. Shoppers have saved more than $1 billion on school supplies and clothing since it was enacted, according to the comptroller's office.
Retailers are taking the day's potential seriously.
"We see back-to-school and the tax-free holiday as being just as big as Black Friday," local JC Penny manager Steve Valdez said, referring to the day after Thanksgiving, often considered the start of the Christmas shopping season.
"We've hired 18 new people just for this weekend and hope to transition them into staffers for the fall holidays," Valdez said. "We will be coaching them, training them. I don't have a single supervisor off this weekend."
Krista Jones, who manages the Kohl's department store in Waco, said staffers there have been sorting and organizing fresh deliveries of merchandise, with emphasis on denim, underwear, socks and bedding for school dorms.
She has hired an additional 20 staffers for the weekend, Jones said.
The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend $684 per child for back-to-school supplies and clothing this year.
Waco Transit is offering free bus rides on all fixed routes Saturday in conjunction with tax-free weekend. Waco Transit maintains routes serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown and much of the rest of the city.
Free Fare Day was made possible through a partnership with Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas, according to a press release.
The complete list of clothing and school supplies exempt from sales tax this weekend is available at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490.