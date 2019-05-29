Security lines at U.S. airports may stretch snakelike through terminals this summer as 10 million more travelers than last year take to the skies and scanners get reassigned to the border to assist with processing immigrants.
That in mind, the Transportation Security Administration urges frequent fliers to sign up for its TSA Pre-check program that could reduce wait time and aggravation. A trailer parked at Waco Regional Airport through Thursday can process those willing to spend $85 on a five-year plan that eliminates the need to shed shoes, laptops, liquids, belts or light jackets during screening.
Fliers who visit the mobile unit do need to provide government-issued identification and proof of U.S. citizenship. They will be fingerprinted, and information will be fed into a TSA database, said Joel Martinez, who manages Waco Regional Airport and oversees local aviation operations.
Martinez said in an interview the mobile unit has been parked at Waco Regional Airport more than two weeks, but the visitor count has more than doubled in recent days as media reports surfaced. He said he's talking with TSA about a return visit in the near future, saving Waco-area travelers a trip to larger airports and meetings with TSA representatives.
TSA officials in a news release said the process of becoming Pre-check members takes only minutes, and Pre-check fliers in 2018 spent an average of five minutes in security lines. TSA said passengers still must go through security checkpoints, but the wait typically is much shorter.
"Many individuals who apply directly through the TSA Pre-check application program are approved several days after completing the in-person appointment and receive their Known Traveler Number online," according to a statement on the TSA website. That site also states the TSA expects to screen more than 2.7 million passengers daily during the summer, from Memorial Day through Labor Day. It predicts it will screen 10 million more than last summer, a 4 percent increase, "and will likely set new records for the highest number of passengers and crew screened in a day and a week."
To support the summer surge, it said, TSA has increased airport security staffing levels by more than 2,000 officers to meet operational demands. It also has approved a 20 percent increase in overtime funds to local TSA leadership to "allow greater scheduling flexibility during the busiest peak travel periods." It also has deployed more canine screening teams.
Discussions continue on whether 400 TSA staffers will be assigned to the Southwest border, including in Texas, to process immigrants.
Local travel agent Bambi Eskew, with Allen Samuels House of Travel, said she encourages her clients to take advantage of TSA Pre-check.
"I've been posting messages on our Facebook page about the service and the mobile unit in Waco," she said. "At $85 for five years, that's a great deal. I sign up for it myself. It is particularly beneficial to those who fly more than twice a year, and for those whose spouse or other travel companions also sign up. If that's not the case, you may not be getting full advantage."
Martinez said short security lines and free parking already serve as selling points at Waco Regional Airport. But Pre-check, he said, also benefits those flying into Central Texas from crowded metropolitan airports nationwide. The privileges accompanying TSA Pre-check know no boundaries, he said.
Martinez said he believes this travel season is shaping up to be a good one. Waco last year received 2.5 million visitors, including tourists bound for Magnolia Market at the Silos and other popular destinations. Still, Martinez said, there is room for improvement. He said figures provided by the Federal Aviation Administration show that more than 400,000 flights were made last year by people living in or within 50 miles of Waco, yet Waco Regional typically sees an average of 55,000 to 64,000 enplanements annually.
That means hundreds of thousands of Central Texas fliers start their trips in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth or Killeen, said Martinez. He added he presents this data to prospective air services viewing Waco for expansion.
American Eagle, which flies between Waco Regional and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, has added two daily flights due to summer demand. Eagle reported nearly 870 more enplanements in April at Waco Regional than in the same month last year. American Airlines spokeswoman Nichelle Tait said via email Eagle added 100 flights for the summer, targeting markets such as Waco that are performing well. American also announced it would be adding 23 new destinations and increasing flights to existing ones.
Martinez said Waco Regional Airport typically sees few, if any, problems during security checks. He said the Waco City Council just approved paying half the estimated $80,000 cost of upgrading the municipal airport's security system at entrances and exits, including imaging equipment. The Texas Department of Transportation has agreed to fund the balance, Martinez said.
He said the upgrades should be complete by July at the latest.