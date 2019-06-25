A merger involving L3 Technologies that may toss a lifeline to Waco operations will become official Saturday, after winning approval of the U.S. Justice Department, European Union and shareholders with both companies.
L3 Technologies and Florida-based Harris Corp. will become L3Harris Technologies Inc., making it the sixth-largest defense contractor in the U.S. with about 48,000 employees and customers in more than 100 countries, L3 reported in a news release that appears on its website. The EU gave its approval last Friday, the last hurdle facing the merger deal.
L3Harris common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under ticket symbol LHX. L3 common stock will cease trading at market close on Friday. Each share in L3 will convert to 1.3 shares in L3Harris.
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, a Republican whose Congressional district includes Waco, sees blue skies ahead as L3 and Harris adjust to their combining of forces to benefit both. He also believes Waco stands to improve its recruitment of younger engineers who may choose to work in larger Texas cities.
"It has been a challenge," said Flores. "But Waco is a much more vibrant community than it used to be. Over time, maybe younger technicians and engineers can grow to choose our lifestyle over that of more crowded places such as Austin, Dallas or Houston. I think we're getting there, and I think this merger will help. But as I said, it has been a challenge."
Flores worked behind the scenes to secure a $499 million Defense Department contract to upgrade avionics on 176 C-130 aircraft over the next decade.
"Executives with both Harris and L3, in my conversations, have spoken of the hidden gem that is Waco," Flores said by phone. "The facilities, the location, the fact it is on an airport — a big airport, at that — and most importantly, the highly qualified workforce" all work in its favor.
The Texas State Technical College airport is the legacy of James Connally Air Force Base, which closed in the 1960s. It has parallel runways 8,600 and 6,291 feet in length and is served by Federal Aviation Administration-licensed controllers from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The runway can handle wide-body jets weighing up to 450,000 pounds, according to a TSTC online description.
Flores said L3 executives tell him they are pursuing other "Waco-centric" contracts that could generate business locally. L3 now employs more than 700 full-time staffers, has 100 independent contractors on site and is advertising to fill positions, according to news releases and online postings.
"L3 Waco has a Navy contract to provide depot maintenance on a fleet of F-18s, but that work is under review," Flores said. "The Navy has not delivered any planes, as far as I know, and we are still working with the Navy to see if maintenance is the best approach. This has been going on about 18 months. If the Navy decides that had rather have a new generation F-18 instead of overhauling the existing version, L3 is not likely to see much work."
Mayor Kyle Deaver said Waco is poised to reap benefits from the merger.
"A lot more work is coming to Waco," he said. "We were the successful bidder on the ($499 million) project, and we have the expertise and capacity to handle quite a bit more. We're in a good position to attract it."
Todd Stoner, an adviser with Disciplined Investors, said he wishes the company well and believes the merger will benefit Waco long-term.
He will not advise his clients to immediately plunk down buy orders.
"I used to have clients who invested in L3, being in the defense and aerospace industry, but there have been struggles the past three years, and the Waco operations have not been getting as much business as they had hoped," said Stoner, speaking by phone. "The resulting company still is not one of the largest defense companies. It is a smaller player compared with Lockheed Martin, Boeing and United Technologies. The pending merger between United Technologies and Raytheon will have a bigger effect on the industry."
Raytheon and United Technologies announced they would merge to create Raytheon Technologies, the second-largest defense contractor in the U.S., behind Boeing. The deal is valued at $120 billion.
The all-stock merger of L3 and Harris is valued at $34 billion. Harris reports annual revenue of $6 billion, while L3 enjoyed $10.2 billion in sales in 2018.
"There have been studies showing that the stock of merging companies underperforms a few years," said Stoner. "The worry is that people get sidetracked, become preoccupied with combining the companies and reorganizing, not growing. It can be a mess for a while. Some companies are good at it. They are serial acquirers. They bring in another company, simplify things, cut expenses, remove overlap. The banking industry comes to mind."
Conversely, said Stoner, defense stocks generally have performed well as spending has increased and sequestration ended. The Budget Control Act of 2011 triggered automatic cuts in the federal budget beginning in 2013.
L3 and Harris, in news releases, have said they hope to create $3 billion in "free cash flow" following the merger through "organic growth, cost synergies, working capital improvements and capital expenditure efficiencies."
At the direction of the Justice Department, Harris already has agreed to sell its night vision business as New York-based L3 also produces night vision goggles.