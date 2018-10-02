Mark Liston, president of Waco-based Glass Doctor, attended an invitation-only economic conference last week at the White House, where Ivanka Trump and several presidential advisers discussed the impact of tax cuts, deregulation, consumer confidence and “reskilling” in today’s marketplace.
He also attended a breakfast at the historic Willard InterContinental Washington hotel, hosted by Vice President Mike Pence.
Pence and Larry Kudlow, Trump’s national economic adviser, said much is getting done behind the scenes that gets lost in controversy over President Donald Trump’s tweets and the negative impressions they create, said Liston, 64, who joined The Dwyer Group eight years ago. The Dwyer Group recently changed its name to Neighborly, reflecting its lineup of home repair and improvement brands.
“President Trump was scheduled to be there, but something else was happening that day, and I imagine he was glued to the TV,” Liston said, referring to testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a professor in California who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
‘Reskilling of America’
“Ivanka Trump was extremely impressive and spoke about something so important to Neighborly, that being the reskilling of America,” Liston said. “For so long it was important to get a college degree and then a job. For those who did not choose that route, there were shop classes in high school. My son went to a co-op type school where he learned to be a chef. But those opportunities are not necessarily there any longer, and that’s where the reskilling of America comes into play, creation of apprenticeships leading to jobs that provide a good living: glazers, plumbers, electricians, for example.”
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Kevin Hassett, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, and Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon also attended the event.
Many of the 21 service brands and 3,500 franchisees Neighborly supports have reported difficulty filling vacancies, Liston said.
With jobs going begging, employee retention has become as important as hiring, he said. Tax cuts and the abolition of “silly” regulations have served to fuel the economy, create jobs, stimulate the stock market and inspire consumer confidence, he said.
Liston, who also serves on the board of the International Franchise Association, said he had his doubts about Ivanka Trump’s qualifications before the visit. Her status “might have been due to nepotism,” he said.
“But she really does get it, gets what is going on in America,” he said. “One of the points she made is that 650,000 people are getting out of federal prison each year, and where are they going to work? How are they going to learn a skill, learn how to use a computer? This is where apprenticeships could fill a need. The private sector could get involved, become an adjunct. There are so many businesses out there willing to go in and teach, provide training, who don’t believe opportunity and skill have anything to do with age.”
‘Good stuff is happening’
He said the president brings himself a lot of bad attention through his tweets.
“He’s such a non-politician,” Liston said. “He runs the country like he runs a business. Good stuff is happening, it just doesn’t get through.”
A native of Rockford, Illinois, Liston said he has been involved in franchising almost four decades. He was employed in Tampa, Florida, at the headquarters of the Valpak coupon chain before leaving for Waco and The Dwyer Group.
“I came to the point that I knew I would retire in franchising, and I wanted to retire with the best company,” he said. “Through all my involvement with the franchise association, and with the Dwyer Group, whose leaders I met and whose culture I came to respect, I decided it would be the right choice. Now, looking back, it was 100 percent the right choice. The culture of other companies do not hold a value to the Dwyer Group’s code of values. I asked my wife, Mary Kay, who also has been heavily involved in franchising and gives speeches around the country, ‘Was I like this before we moved to Waco?’ She said, ‘You’ve changed for the better,’ and I didn’t realize it.”
The Dwyer Group, now Neighborly, was founded in 1981 by the late Don Dwyer Sr. It employs more than 800 people, including 280 in Waco, and has bought 11 companies in recent years and has seen revenue among franchisees climb to $1.7 billion. It occupies a 100,000-square-foot cluster of buildings on University Parks Drive near Cameron Park and has added an 18,000-square-foot office for executives in recent years, according to information provided by president and CEO Mike Bidwell.
Neighborly brands include Mr. Rooter, Mr. Appliance, Mr. Electric, The Grounds Guys, Five Star Painting, Drain Doctor and Rainbow International.