The city of Waco and 22 other Texas cities are suing Time Warner Cable, alleging the cable giant owes the cities more than a $1 million in unpaid franchise fees.
The suit, filed Friday in Waco’s 170th State District Court, names as defendants Time Warner Cable Texas LLC, doing business as Spectrum, and its related company Charter Communications.
A spokesman for Time Warner Cable Texas LLC in Austin did not return phone messages Monday seeking comment on the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that for at least the past four years, the cable provider has underpaid city franchise fees for use of public right-of-ways under the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act.
“A State Issued Certificate of Franchise Authority (SICFA) authorizes a cable provider to use municipal ROW (right-of-way) so long as the cable provider makes a quarterly franchise payment to each city in which it provides service,” the lawsuit states. “The required franchise payment must be equal to five percent of ‘gross revenues’ received by the franchise holder from the provision of services in that city.”
More than $1M total
Austin attorney Thomas Brocato, whose firm represents the cities, said the city of Waco alleges it is owed several hundred thousand dollars from Time Warner, and that the other 22 cities combined are owed more than $1 million.
Plaintiffs include the cities of Allen, Arlington, Bedford, Belton, Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Colleyville, Coppell, Dalworthington Gardens, Euless, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Harker Heights, Hutto, Irving, Killeen, Lewisville, Mesquite, Rockwall, Rowlett and Wichita Falls.
“The law provides that cities can do an audit looking back four years, and that has been done,” Brocato said. “That’s how we came up with those figures. However, the law does not limit recovery during that time period. It is our position Waco is actually owed significantly more than what has been underpaid in the past four years because it has been going on for longer than that.”
The lawsuit alleges that Charter, parent company of Time Warner Cable and Spectrum, did not include all revenue it reported as “processing-reconnect fees,” which the suit claims should have been included as gross revenues for purposes of paying franchise fees.
Charter also did not include “commercial trouble call” revenue, and under-reported advertising revenues in its computations of franchise fee payments, the suit alleges. Also, Charter used two different methods to calculate franchise fees and erroneously excluded certain types of revenue from its calculation of gross revenues under both methods, the lawsuit alleges.
Charter also omitted Federal Communications Commission user fee revenues and late fees charged to customers from its gross revenue before calculating the franchise fees owed the cities, according to the lawsuit.