A long and winding road has brought Volkswagen back to Waco for the first time in decades.
Veteran South Texas car dealer Leo Griggs is planning to open a Volkswagen dealership in October on Waco’s “Motor Mile,” West Loop 340 and Bagby Avenue. The building was formerly an Alfa Romeo-Fiat dealership that Allen Samuels built in 2016 and closed early this year.
Griggs seemingly came out of nowhere earlier this year to secure VW rights locally when Georgetown-based Hewlett Volkswagen recently pulled out of plans to open here and construct a new building. Hewlett, which had been eyeing Waco since 2013, bought a 5-acre tract next to Greg May Hyundai, 1501 West Loop 340, and submitted site plans to the city of Waco.
“We backed off that opportunity for some business reasons we made as a family,” said David Hewlett, customer relations manger for Hewlett Volkswagen, speaking by phone. “The land we bought is for sale.”
Hewlett declined to elaborate on those business decisions.
“Yes, we were awarded the Waco market for VW and even purchased land to build, but many things have transpired since they awarded it to us,” John Chauvin, general manager of Hewlett Volkswagen, said in an email message to the Tribune-Herald. “In December, we elected to tell VW we were not coming to the Waco market and informed them they could award it to someone else.”
Turnaround success
That someone proved to be Griggs, part of an ownership team that acquired the Volkswagen dealership in Corpus Christi and turned around its fortunes, said Jeremy Candler, Griggs’ son-in-law, who operates the dealership in the coastal city. He said during a phone interview that Waco’s VW store may open Oct. 1, “but the more likely date is Oct. 15.”
Candler said Ralph Rickey, who formerly served as a Volkswagen service representative for South Texas, will oversee the Waco store.
“As much as possible, he wants to replicate what we’ve done here in Corpus Christi, to mirror our operation,” said Candler, who employs 60 people.
Griggs, who lives in the Dallas area, could not be reached for comment.
Changed plans unclear
Samuels, who has owned several dealerships in the Waco area over the years, said in a phone interview he does not know why Hewlett changed its plans.
“A letter of intent was drawn up between Volkswagen and Hewlett five or six years ago, but they didn’t do anything with it,” Samuels said. “Volkswagen, as a company, was going through a few things at the time. Finally, Hewlett’s letter expired, and they just said, ‘OK, I’m done.’ Now (Griggs) has bought my building, and they’re spending a lot of money tearing it all apart and putting it back together the way Volkswagen wants them to. That’s the way Volkswagen works. They have demands, and then they provide the cars.”
Samuels, who owns a Volkswagen dealership in Oklahoma City, invested about $8 million to acquire land on Waco’s “Motor Mile” and to build an Alfa Romeo-Fiat dealership there. Samuels said he became disenchanted with Fiat, and feared he would have difficulties recouping his investment. He added his Fiat offerings to his Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram dealership elsewhere on West Loop 340, then saw Alfa Romeo leave the Waco market, and sold his building.
Samuels said he is erecting a new VW dealership in Oklahoma City, in what he believes to be a better location. “We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “I did consider placing a VW dealership in Waco, but after opening one in Oklahoma City, and seeing how it has performed, I didn’t want to own two.”
Samuels once owned 17 car dealerships, including several in Waco, before taking a semi-retirement on the Texas coast. Now back in the business, he said he owns dealerships in Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas.
The closest Volkswagen dealership to Waco now is Garlyn Shelton Volkswagen in Temple, a 35-minute drive south on I-35. A salesman, who asked not to be identified because he is not a spokesman for the dealership, said he occasionally meets customers who have traveled from Waco.
Ken Luikart, who owns Luikart’s Foreign Car Clinic in Waco, said at least a fourth of the vehicles he services daily are VW models. He said the number likely will go higher when Waco gets a VW store to call its own.
“There will be more VWs in Waco to be serviced, and I can offer hourly rates and prices on parts lower than the dealership,” said Luikart. “But Volkswagen has tried Waco multiple times, so far without much success.”
George Grubbs sold Volkswagens in Waco in the 1960s, followed by Brazos Valley Volkswagen in the 1970s, Steve Colvin imports in the 1980s and Bird-Kultgen Ford in the early 1990s.
‘Dieselgate’ woes
VW, headquartered in Germany, has been embroiled in controversy in recent years, allegedly involving a scheme that became known as “Dieselgate.” Authorities said that between 2006 to 2015, VW touted “Clean Diesel” vehicles in their marketing campaigns, which included Super Bowl ads. The company produced 580,000 sedans, SUVs and crossover vehicles that it claimed offered excellent fuel economy and clean emissions, according to published reports in the Wall Street Journal and Fortune magazine.
Turns out, a fraud was being perpetrated, as exhaust control equipment in the VW diesels was programmed to shut off after testing. Tail pipes then would spew unlawful levels of pollutants, according to regulators.
In the U.S. alone, VW has paid $25 billion in fines, penalties and restitution to consumers who bought its vehicles, according to Fortune.
Still, the automaker reportedly is making a comeback, enjoying sales of 3.12 million units worldwide during the first six months of 2018, which is a company record, according to Paultan.org, an automobile trade publication.
“I think they may have their head screwed on right,” Samuels said.