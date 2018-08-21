Tiff’s Treats, an Austin-based company that delivers boxes of warm cookies and other treats, has opened a storefront off Interstate 35 near Baylor University.
Tiff’s arrival means a 22,000-square-foot retail and dining strip at Fourth Street and I-35 developed by Dallas-based DuWest Realty has only a 1,000-square-foot vacancy remaining. An In-N-Out Burger restaurant and a CVS Pharmacy front the strip, which took the place of a Clarion hotel DuWest demolished four years ago.
The center, called Bear Grounds Plaza, “has turned out exactly how we wanted it to look,” DuWest agent Taylor Cluff said. “We wanted to create a place that would give residents of Waco and Baylor students another place to eat and hang out, and that’s what it has become. … It is 95 percent occupied, and we have a serious prospect for the lone vacancy, which is next to Tiff’s Treats.”
Tenants include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Steel City Pops, Smoothie King, Wei Tasty Asian, Pie Five Pizza, Jersey Mike’s Subs and BU-tiful Nails.
“We chose Waco as our next market because it’s the perfect in-between from two of our best existing markets in Dallas and Austin, so it makes a nice connection,” Tiff’s Treats co-founder Tiffany Chen wrote in an email response to questions. “Additionally, we have been watching Waco grow and thrive over the last several years and are excited to join the community.”
The business chose the site because it is visible on the interstate and close to both Baylor and downtown, allowing deliveries to as many people as possible, Chen wrote.
“We are also thrilled to be in a buzzing center with great co-tenants like Pie Five, In-N-Out and Chipotle,” she said. “As with all of our locations, the Waco store will bake-to-order cookies and deliver them warm out of the oven to the surrounding Waco area.”
Tiff’s Treats was launched almost 20 years ago at the University of Texas, according to a company press release. It has grown to 41 stores in Texas, Georgia and Tennessee, with more than 700 employees.
It has baked more than 100 million cookies since opening, according to the press release.
Tiff’s Treats will host a grand opening celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. All sales during that period, up to $5,000, will provide scholarships and therapy for children with cognitive and developmental disabilities, including autism, served by the Baylor Clinic for Assessment Research and Education, according to a post announcing the event.
Anyone who brings new unwrapped children’s books to donate to the clinic will get a $5 Tiff’s Treats gift card.
The first 40 people in line at 9 a.m. Saturday will each get a $100 gift card, and everyone else in line then will get a $10 gift card, according to the post.