The city staffers and developers who have helped shape downtown Waco in recent years have December 2022 circled on their calendars.
It is when Waco Independent School District leaves the downtown Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone, along with its annual contribution of some $7 million. The fund’s annual revenue is expected to drop from $14.7 million to $7.1 million the year the district departs, and city leaders are weighing how to prioritize spending before the drop.
The TIF Zone uses a portion of tax revenue from downtown properties to incentivize nearby development. It has proven to be the top source of economic development incentives for business owners looking to capitalize on downtown Waco’s popularity.
McLennan County and McLennan Community College, the two other taxing entities contributing to the fund alongside the city of Waco, will continue their smaller contributions until 2033.
But it is not all bad news for TIF coffers. Property values in the TIF Zone are expected to continue rising, leading revenue to recover to $9 million by 2030, based on estimates of 3 percent annual growth.
In the zone that stretches from La Salle Avenue to Waco Drive, with extensions along Elm Avenue and the Brazos River, TIF money has supported projects including McLane Stadium, redevelopment of the Waco Hippodrome, Magnolia Market at the Silos and many others. TIF money often covers the cost of public improvements associated with developments, like sidewalks, landscaping and facade work. A slate of businesses boosted by the TIF Zone are planned for Elm Avenue in the coming year.
The TIF board last year spent $60,000 for a market study that presented a few recommendations, including a halt to new support for projects along Interstate 35, student housing and limited service hotels. The firm that did the study, Denver-based Economic & Planning Systems Inc., recommended the TIF board limit awards to 15 percent of total project costs and set aside 25 percent of its fund for public projects.
A group known as the Projects Evaluation Committee was soon formed to determine how best to spend the portion for public projects and to map the path forward for the TIF.
Malcolm Duncan Jr., the Waco mayor from 2012 to 2016 and a TIF board member representing the city, said the TIF will continue reacting to market needs in granting public improvement incentives to developers who share goals with city economic development officials.
“I think one of the primary goals of our work has been to maintain or establish reasonable expectations from the development community,” Duncan said. “Because in the past 10 years, there’s been a high degree of variables. For a while, there was a 15 percent guarantee. If a project met standards, then it was going to get 15 percent, regardless of what it added to the mix. I think now, with the priorities in place, the 15 percent is a cap. It’s not seen as a minimum or as a guarantee.”
The Projects Evaluation Committee is made up of two TIF board members, five city staffers, two local business owners and two representatives of City Center Waco, a planning nonprofit the city created.
Megan Henderson, the executive director of City Center Waco, said sidewalk improvements along Fourth and Fifth streets are high on the list of projects the group has discussed.
“We have reached a point where the gaps are starting to be the thing that needs to be addressed,” Henderson said. “And I think there is acknowledgement and discussion at the council level of the fact that those types of improvements may not generate increment, they don’t increase property value because those square feet are not taxed at all.
“But they do create an overall more connected, effective, attractive downtown environment, and it’s a downtown environment that works that is vibrant that makes money, not just for the city but for the businesses and provides quality of life for residents, and recognizing that this type of infrastructure is not without added value. It indeed adds a lot of value and it’s time to do that work.”
Under the more defined guidelines, it is unlikely developers will change their approach when dealing with the TIF board, said Chris McGowan, a developer who hopes to build an office park on city land near Heritage Square.
“I think it’s great that they’re working to prioritize because there’s a limited lifespan to the TIF,” McGowan said. “Ultimately, at the end of the day a tax increment reinvestment zone, the purpose of that is to create value. By prioritizing projects, I hope, and it appears, that they’re working to maximize the value that they create out of the limited funds they have left.”
New residential and office space is likely to follow the urban revitalization efforts TIF funding has supported, Duncan said.
“I think there’s just an ever increasing demand for people to have outdoors space to just be active when they’re ‘officing’ or living downtown or going downtown for entertainment,” Duncan said. “I don’t know that a traditional understanding of a park is what’s envisioned, but plazas with water features or with green space and other ways to activate that space. That’s just what urban development requires now to be attractive and compelling to be for people of all ages, especially for younger people that want to live and work downtown. You have to balance for all those things.”
The TIF board has generally approved projects submitted to it and followed the recommendation of city officials. The city council has final say on how TIF money is used.
“We’re spending public money, and we sure hope that people who are interested in how it’s being spent make their wishes known, because we’re trying to reflect their wishes,” TIF Chairman Wes Filer said.