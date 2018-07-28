Less than three years since it opened, The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill on South Eighth Street downtown has claimed its place as a top-selling local watering hole alongside more established brands.
For the past 12 months in total, the George’s location on Speight Avenue has continued to hold its lead in alcohol sales, but The Backyard has surpassed the longtime Waco staple in a few recent months, according to data from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. For years, the original George’s, its Hewitt Drive location and Cricket’s Grill & Drafthouse have led the county in alcohol sales, with the original George’s consistently on top.
The Backyard has added itself to that list of leaders.
“I think it’s an unwritten competition,” said Chris Cox, who co-owns The Backyard with Brian Brown, Russell Clay and Chris Braziel. “When we see (George’s owner) Sammy (Citrano) or one of his managers in passing, if we were to win we’d give them a little jab, and vice versa.”
A strong June with almost $232,000 in alcohol sales left the George’s on Speight with bragging rights for the most recent round of numbers. The Backyard’s $167,000 earned it second place for June.
Cox said it truly is friendly competition because he wants everyone to succeed and help Waco grow.
For the first six months of the year, the area’s top four have combined for more than $3.3 million in alcohol sales. The George’s on Speight sold $974,000, The Backyard sold $880,000, Cricket’s sold $770,000 and the George’s on Hewitt Drive sold $731,000.
Cox said The Backyard shows some drop-off in the winter. The Comptroller’s data for the past 12 months also shows its wintertime sales dip more than the other top sellers.
“It just depends. With football season it changes a little bit because George’s has their tent out at the games,” Cox said. “In the winter our visitors hang out downtown and you’ll see Cricket’s creep up to the top.”
George’s catering is run out of the Speight location operated by Sammy Citrano. The Speight location’s sign reads “George’s Restaurant & Catering,” while the Hewitt Drive location’s sign reads “George’s Restaurant & Bar.”
“Everybody’s friendly competition, but we want every guest we can get to come to George’s,” Citrano said.
Comparing George’s to Cricket’s is not “apples to apples,” because Cricket’s stays open later and on Sundays, owner Sammy Citrano said. His son, Kyle, runs the Hewitt Drive location.
About 22 percent of George’s revenue is from the bar, Citrano said.
“We’re a restaurant with a hell of a bar,” he said.
Cricket’s assistant manager Jeff Lundy declined to take any jabs, friendly or otherwise, at George’s or The Backyard. Cricket’s focuses on its own year-over-year sales gains rather than other businesses’ performance, Lundy said.
Meanwhile, The Backyard had a handful of near-sellout shows and $194,000 in alcohol sales in April, its best of the past 12 months. Though its capacity is more than 1,300, The Backyard caps ticket sales at 1,000, because the venue gets too crowded with more than that, Cox said.
The operators had planned on slowing down its pace of shows for the summer, but a recent mid-week show on a 100-degree day still brought a sellout crowd, Cox said.
“Maybe we need to rethink taking some time off,” he said. “I think it surprised everybody. It surprised them. It surprised us a little bit.”
Concerts, spillover from the nearby Magnolia Market at the Silos and general downtown growth have helped sales, Cox said.
The Backyard owners also recently opened the Backyard Saloon at Fifth Street and Austin Avenue, though its first round of monthly alcohol sales numbers have not come in.
Citrano said he credits success at George’s to name recognition, good product, good management and a family-friendly environment.
“I think our beer is colder than anybody else’s in town,” he said.