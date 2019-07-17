Construction crews for Interstate 35 reconstruction are set to raze the 11th-12th Street overpass Wednesday evening, causing closures along the frontage road adjoining downtown.
The southbound frontage road between Fifth Street and 17th Street will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as the east side of the overpass is stripped of its deck.
Other lane closures will be announced over the course of the project, which could last several days, said Ken Roberts, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation's Waco district. Mainlane closures are tentatively scheduled for Thursday night.
The project has been in the works for weeks but the timing was not announced until Wednesday morning. Roberts said the schedule for the project was still somewhat uncertain until then.
"We've been back and forth from the standpoint of demolition," he said. "We didn't want to say we were going to do it until we were sure. We are now comfortable with the plan and the ability of our contractor to safely and effectively move us forward."
TxDOT officials were contacting affected frontage road businesses individually to give them a heads up. The stretch includes a cluster of restaurants including Chick-Fil-A, Jason's Deli and Torchy's Tacos.
"We're going to be out there making sure folks know," he said. "It's not necessarily a surprise that it's happening, but the fact that it's happening tonight is a bit of a surprise."
During the frontage road closure, visitors to the frontage road businesses will be able to get back on Interstate 35 through direct ramps to the mainlanes, Roberts said.