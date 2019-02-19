Card-swiping college students nationwide use technology with Waco ties, and the company involved, CBORD, has taken space in the Holiday Hammond Lofts building at Mary Avenue and South Second Street.
CBORD is not new to Waco’s corporate scene, having operated as other iterations more than 25 years. But it has relocated from Lake Shore Drive to the inner city, hoping to give staffers and the Baylor University interns it assigns tasks easy access to restaurants, loft living and retail shops.
“Nothing against our previous location, which was near Lake Waco, but this is more attractive,” said Steve Swingler, who oversees local operations for the New York-based company.
He said the new office opened in November.
The software-creating company hopes to showcase its new space, 3,500 square feet on the second floor of the 1913 vintage Holiday Hammond property, during ceremonies Thursday. More than a dozen clients around Texas have said they will attend, including Baylor University, McLennan Community College, Texas State Technical College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Texas at Arlington, Sam Houston State University, Prairie View A&M University, Abilene Christian University and Rice University, Swingler said.
Ithaca, New York-based CBORD executives also are scheduled to attend the ribbon-cutting and tour, he said.
CBORD operates other offices in Canton, Ohio, the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Australia and the Dubai Airport Free Zone, according to the company website. Employment levels locally hover at about 15, and interns studying computer science supplement the staff, Swingler said.
“Our customers are a diverse mix of universities, hospitals and businesses both large and small,” spokesman Eric Laine wrote in an email response to questions. “Our strength comes from how we integrate systems across a campus to create a seamless user experience, from swiping a card in a dining hall to using an app to order food or open a door.”
The company’s largest customers are university systems and healthcare networks “who deploy our systems to manage their kitchens, residences, dining plans, point-of-sale terminals, and a variety of security applications controlled by user credentials,” Laine wrote.
College, universities
The Waco office creates software, and its database supplies ID details and photos that appear on student-held cards, he said.
“I would say 98 percent of what we do is for colleges and universities,” Swingler said.
He estimated CBORD serves more than 400 such clients.
Carla Pendegraft, who markets Waco and its convention facilities, said she likes what she was hearing about the open house Thursday.
“It’s an opportunity to show Waco off to people from the outside, whether it’s a convention, sporting event or ribbon cutting,” Pendergraft said. “It could be this event makes an impression on the person attending from the University of Texas, for example. Maybe the next thing we know those involved in registration for the entire University of Texas System decide to have a convention here. Then there are the benefits among the high-tech community, who may realize we have a significant tech presence, good Wi-Fi service and an arts community. You never know what will take root.
“If you don’t come here, if you don’t visit Waco, you may not know we exist. Magnolia Market and ‘Fixer Upper’ put Waco in the public consciousness on the tourism side, but this is the corporate side. This seems to be an attractive business, a clean industry, with its involvement in the keyless-access sector. Maybe it will have an impact on other such tech-related companies looking for a place to locate or expand. And maybe tech students at Baylor, MCC or TSTC will get the chance to stay in Waco.”
Popular part of downtown
Waco real estate agent Hunter Harrell said the company chose space in what is becoming a hotbed of development. In the building two doors down, a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop attracts crowds that spill into patio seating, and Arkansas-based Mamaka Bowls has signed a lease on a 1,500-square-foot space, Harrell said.
Today sporting high ceilings, wood floors and exposed beams and brick, the refurbished Holiday Hammond building features 16 living spaces and a smattering of retail and office users. For decades it was home to a wholesale grocery business, later accommodating an international maker of laundry machines, according to its website.