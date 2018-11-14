Tony Teal’s plan to open a restaurant serving ribs and soul food in the former Michna’s Bar-B-Que building on Franklin Avenue has hit a snag, with health inspectors shutting down Teal’s Ribs this week for a second time.
Violations included “a little bit of everything, enough to warrant temporary closure until he could get things taken care of,” said David Litke, environmental health manager for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Teal disputed an inspector’s findings and said he believes the district is picking on him.
The district decided Tuesday to close the restaurant at 2803 Franklin Ave.
Inspectors assigned 26 demerits during an inspection Teal requested after a walk-through Oct. 12, Litke said. On the October visit, an inspector reported seeing maggots “in a pot on a table in the kitchen and in a walk-in freezer,” Litke said.
“Teal was still concerned about previous inspection reports, and we agreed to conduct a fresh inspection,” he said. “He still had several violations, and we ordered the place closed until he makes corrections. How long he stays closed is up to him. It’s his decision.”
Teal, of Dallas, said he has spent $200,000 remodeling the 7,500-square-foot former home of Michna’s since he bought it in the summer and announced plans for the restaurant with breakfast service, Seafood Fridays, Soul Food Sundays and catering using recipes he perfected as a restaurateur in Dallas.
Teal disputed the inspector’s assertion that maggots were found in his restaurant, saying what he saw were grains of rice on the floor.
“And maggots in the freezer? Come on. It’s 19 degrees in there,” Teal said. “No maggot is going to live in a freezer. They didn’t take pictures. They have no proof. I asked for a reinspection, and they began pointing out petty things that didn’t make sense.
“I said, ‘Why are you doing this? Are you being paid?’ He said, ‘You’re not supposed to be talking to me,’ and I said, ‘I’ve got to talk with you. This is my livelihood. I’m one of the most honest people you will ever meet, but I’m not going to get on my knees and plead. If you have to shut it down, shut it down, but I will reopen.’ ”
Other violations
The inspector who conducted the inspection referred comment to Litke, who listed violations Tuesday including problems with the hand-washing sink, bags of food left open in the kitchen, equipment not in good repair, not having the right implements to remove food from containers, several pans of food left on a counter at room temperature, a dripping refrigeration unit, insects flying around the food-serving area, and a dishwasher not being operated properly.
Litke said the health district originally discovered on Oct. 3 that Teal was operating without a permit. He was told he could not continue operating, and health district officials met with him on Oct. 10 before conducting an inspection Oct. 12, Litke said.
“He made a few corrections and opened up again,” Litke said. “Everything was doing OK, until he called last week, on Friday, and requested another inspection, and we agreed.”
Teal said he did not open without a permit.
He was “making a trial run to make sure everything was working properly,” Teal said. “Then this inspector came by, very rude, and told me I would need to shut down and get another permit. It was going to cost me another $85. He wrote down about three pages of stuff, and the man with him was just shaking his head.”
Teal said he did not know exactly how much he would need to spend to correct the shortcomings brought to his attention this week.
City inspections supervisor Bobby Horner said the city issued Teal a permit in August to repair a roof and make minor electrical repairs, but did not receive plans related to a major renovation of the former Michna’s building.
Teal, originally from Collierville, Tennessee, said he opened Teal’s Soul Food in 1975 in his hometown. His motto: “You’ve had the rest, now try the best — Memphis Style.” He later moved to the Dallas area, opening a restaurant in Cedar Hill.