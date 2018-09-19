Swan Products in Waco produces 10 million feet of garden hose weekly, shipping product to Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply, Walmart and Do It Best stores throughout the South and operating its plant 24 hours a day.
“Waco’s is the biggest plant in our system,” said local manager Joe Saganski.
And it is getting bigger, with groundbreaking scheduled Thursday on a 300,000-square-foot expansion to its complex at 700 Jewell Drive. The investment of more than $10 million should push employment to nearly 300 people during peak production season, and allow Swan to warehouse more of its own product rather than contracting with Tejas Logistics for the privilege, said Saganski, commenting as he prepared for Thursday’s festivities.
With help from local tax breaks, Swan Products will place two buildings covering a combined 294,000 square feet beside its existing 130,000-square-foot facility on Jewell Drive. In addition to providing warehouse space, the extra footage will create room for new product lines, Saganski said.
“We do no business with Lowes at this time, but we’re working to get some of that back. Walmart is getting larger again,” Saganski said.
Swan has been promised $300,000 from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. and tax breaks from the city and county. It will receive a 90-percent reduction in real property taxes during each of the first five years, then a 65 percent reduction in years six and seven. Tax breaks on personal property will start at 40 percent and slide to 5 percent over five years, according to information provided by the city of Waco.
Tax breaks will be applied to the increased value of the plant and installation of new equipment. Swan reportedly will spend an estimated $11.1 million to enlarge the facility, and another $3.45 million on inventory.
The incentive package reportedly will save Swan about $500,000 in city taxes on the expanded building over the seven-year contract, while the city would receive $103,000 in new tax revenue. The abatement on personal property will save Swan $24,000 in new city taxes, while Waco would get $79,500 in new tax revenue, according to a report submitted to the Waco City Council.
New jobs at Swan will pay an average $26,580, plus benefits, according to Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, which pushed for the tax breaks.
Saganski said Swan employs about 100 during its slower season, but will ramp up to 225 full-and-part-timers between July and December, when it is filling orders for the growing season the following year. It crafts hoses and soakers using plastic extrusion from several suppliers.
It must add at least 60 jobs to qualify for tax incentives.
“We rotate our vendors, hoping to get the best price available,” Saganski said. “Just a penny a pound is significant in this operation.”
Headquartered in Atlanta, Swan has a warehouse in Sparks, Nevada, and serves the Home Depot market in Canada with a plant in Toronto.
Its products are sold under the MaxLife, Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Element brands, according to its website. It has operated in Waco more than 30 years.