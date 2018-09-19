Armed with funding from federal tax credits, developer Peter Ellis soon will take bids on transforming the 90-year-old Stratton Building at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue into a five-story dining, arts and residential complex.
Ellis announced his vision for the stately Stratton in 2014, and since has secured a pledge of more than $1 million from Waco’s Tax Increment Financing Zone board. He also contracted with the Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr law firm, with offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston, to pursue about $2 million in tax-credit financing for the proposed $5 million renovation.
“We worked with Twain Financial Partners, of St. Louis, which helped us locate investors,” said attorney Phill Geheb, speaking by phone. “We understand this is one of the first such tax-credit deals in Waco in quite some time, and a lot of due diligence was required. Since an historic building was involved, the scope of the rehabilitation and remediation had to be approved.”
Complicating the process, said Geheb, was pending tax reform legislation that would have “wiped out” federal tax credits. Fortunately, he said, a deal could be struck during the transition from old policy to new.
Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, an advocate for downtown development, said Tuesday she welcomed the news.
She noted that the organization that became City Center Waco once owned the Stratton Building, selling it to Ellis “at an advantageous price based on his proposed design and use for the building and the parking lot behind it.”
Several uses
Ellis has continued to assure the organization he will include elements it has requested, including a restaurant in the basement, smaller commercial uses in the mezzanine, possibly a fine-arts presence on the main floor, and lofts or other residential uses on three floors, Henderson said. Phase 2 would include mixed-use construction behind the building now used for parking.
She said Ellis has mentioned plans for a new element: a rooftop patio.
“In our original evaluation of the project, the board of what’s now City Center Waco believed that the density, quality of development, multiplicity of uses and addition of street-level activity on Austin Avenue — and eventually on Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue as well — made this a very impactful and desirable addition to downtown,” Henderson said.
She concluded, “I would add that today that link is especially valuable because Eighth Street is increasingly a vibrant connecting corridor between the Austin Avenue District and the Silo District, while upper Austin is pulling more customers down to new business all the way to Eleventh (Street) and beyond.”
Melett Harrison, who works in the city of Waco’s economic development office, said plans call for Ellis and his Anthem Group to receive TIF payments of $250,000 a year for four years after completion of the project. She said renovations are scheduled for completion in August 2020.
“I checked in with him today, and it is my understanding the concept has not changed,” said Harrison, speaking by phone Wednesday.
Ellis said planning for the project has included conversations with the Texas Historic Commission, the state’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit team, the National Register of Historic Places, City Center Waco officials and the Tax Increment Financing Zone board.
“We wanted to ensure the property is properly considered from every angle,” Ellis said. “We have hit all those checklists: federal, state and local. We believe we now have clear sailing as we prepare to begin construction.”
He said he and his partners have their own construction firm, Anthem Construction, as well as real estate development expertise.
“I’m hoping to make the Stratton a great place to call home,” said Ellis, speaking by phone Wednesday afternoon. His company also renovated the Praetorian building at South Sixth Street and Franklin Avenue.