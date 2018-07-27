McLennan County Sheriff’s Office leaders want to try something new to help rural schools with security, and it’s banking on the state for help.
They hope to apply for anticipated state grants to provide deputies as full-time “school resource officers” for rural school districts that can’t otherwise afford them, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
Kilcrease expects statewide grants to be announced soon as a follow-up to the School and Firearm Safety Action Plan that Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled in May in response to school shootings. The plan recommended grants to boost local law enforcement presence at schools, train more school marshals, provide active shooter training and strengthen existing campus security programs.
“If the school district sees the need, and has the funding and wants the county to provide that, I want to open a platform for them to have that and have that discussion,” Kilcrease said.
Until a grant is available, the department continues to do what it can to help rural schools, he said.
“In light of all the things that have happened nationwide, the sheriff has requested that patrol deputies swing by the public schools out in the county and make patrols through the schools as many times as possible so we do have a presence there,” he said.
Kilcrease said the department is not proposing for county taxpayers to pick up the tab for the additional deputies.
“With very limited resources and not wasting county dollars, we’re trying to find a way to do this,” he said.
The sheriff’s office has reached out to some school districts about the idea, and a few local school districts have approached the sheriff’s office.
“It’s a cheaper way to go for both entities without trying to recreate the wheel, so to speak,” he said.
In discussions with county commissioners, Kilcrease said, a school resource officer’s salary is about $47,500, and the deputy would require a vehicle and equipment.
Each school resource officer would cost about $132,800, which includes the salary, a vehicle and equipment, he said. The sheriff’s office hopes a grant would fund five officers at total cost of about $664,000. The officer would be available for general security matters and could help ease fears in the wake of recent school shootings around the country.
“We haven’t had a problem here, but a resource officer is a deterrent,” Kilcrease said. “It’s probably one of the most favorable deterrents.”
Kilcrease said not all officers are suited to be school resource officers.
“You need people who can work with children,” he said. “You need people who can effectively work with kids and have the patience to work with kids. It takes a certain personality to be able to do that all the time. We have officers on hand that would fit that bill.”
If the sheriff’s office receives the grant, county commissioners will consider the request for new personnel at that time, County Judge Scott Felton said.
“Right now, the sheriff’s office is very good at being in the rural areas where smaller communities are, along with their own local law enforcement, to protect schools and those things,” Felton said. “I could see where the state could provide funding as a maybe a quick solution in some people’s minds to add further protection to independent school districts and all school.”
School resource officers are already a part of life in many larger school districts.
Midway Independent School District has four resource officers from the Hewitt and Woodway police departments, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Campus visits are supplemented in Hewitt by patrol officers throughout the year, Devlin said. The department has provided school resource officers for the district for about five years on a contract basis, he said.
The school district pays for 190 days worth of work, which includes the school year and summer school, Devlin said. Once school is out, the officer returns to the department to work various assignments until the school year resumes, Devlin said.
The officers completed school-based law enforcement training, and one of the department’s school resource officers is now on the board of directors for the Texas Association of School Resource Officers, he said.
Devlin said he’s familiar with the grants the sheriff’s office is eyeing, and the Hewitt department will likely also apply.
“There’s such a priority and an emphasis to have these officers in the campuses,” Devlin said.