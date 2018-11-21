This is do-or-die season for pecan growers, when trees become ripe for the shaking and shoppers’ thoughts turn to pies and candies.
Like Black Friday for retailers, November is showtime for growers. Even as they harvest for the holiday, they scramble to fend off squirrels, the vagaries of climate and chancy market conditions for the right to do it again next year.
This year has been a particularly hard one to crack, swinging from a summer with too little water to an autumn with too much. Barely more than an inch of rain fell from June through August, but more than 20 inches have fallen since Sept. 1. Meanwhile, the pecan industry has reported a wholesale price drop of 40 to 60 cents a pound on the global market, a drop attributed partly to a trade war with China, a major importer of pecans.
In Central Texas, growers such as Ryan and Santana Bay of Gatesville are trying to salvage what they can.
“I don’t like to work on Sundays, but we’re so far behind, I had to make an exception,” Ryan Bay said in a phone interview Sunday. He spent his day of rest playing catchup, harvesting pecans a mile from the flood-swollen Leon River. High water, he said, “has devastated a good piece of my crop.”
The Bays began growing pecans a decade ago on Coryell County acreage now dotted with about 400 trees. This year the couple was named as a finalist in the Texas Farm Bureau’s annual Outstanding Young Farmer and Rancher award.
They also have access to 10 other parcels countywide, five filled with native pecans and five with cultivated orchards, and they work the land for a percentage of the yield.
“In a good year, we’ll get 100,000 pounds or more. But with the flooding and everything, we’ve probably picked up only a tenth of that,” Ryan Bay said. “If conditions improve and the land dries out, we’ll get more.
“But this has not been a good year,” he added.
The couple sells pecans to the public at Coryell Feed and Supply, owned by Ryan Bay’s father, Richard. They also have a handful of wholesale customers.
Ryan Bay described pecan raising as a “feast-or-famine” endeavor, with a mediocre crop typically following a good one in the production cycle. He maintains a shelling operation to smooth out rough times, and charges 40 cents a pound to crack pecans for others, 75 cents a pound for additional processing that includes cracking. These services are offered at the store.
With operations hitting on all cylinders, Bay Pecan Co. can generate $150,000 in gross revenue annually. But most growing seasons include hiccups, and routine overhead can run $180 to $250 an acre, counting the cost of fertilizer, insecticide, seasonal labor, fuel and equipment that may include trunk shakers, tractors, harvesters, sprayers, lawn-mowers and limb shakers.
“Some growers have combines, which cost more than everything I own.”
The Bays work a combined 105 cultivated acres, and an additional 4,000 native trees, using equipment bought and paid for with cash when times were better.
“I’m still paying on one shredder. That’s it,” said Ryan Bay.
Anyone who thinks pecan farming would be relaxing would be mistaken, especially this time of year, he said.
“How many hours are there in a day?” Bay said. “I try to get to the orchard about 7:30 or 8 in the morning, after we get the kids off to school, and I stick around until it gets dark. If there is heavy dew on the ground, the pecans have to dry before we start picking. Moisture will ruin them if they are still wet in the trailer. If it’s dry by lunch, we can start harvesting. Until then, we shake the trees and pick up sticks. All this time, my wife is at the feed store, so I’m pretty much out there by myself. It can be a little scary, but I’m cautious. I shut off any machine before I put my hand to it. It’s not worth the down time, or getting killed.”
Larry Stein, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulturist, recently said in published reports that the Texas pecan crop looked to be above average, but late-season challenges include “excessive and continuous rain.”
Soaked nuts typically have poor kernel quality, and are more susceptible to fungus. Overflowing creeks can wash pecans downstream, and wet conditions hinder harvesting, allowing critters to plunder crops.
“We still have a lot of pecans, but a shortage of good pecans. They rotted in the shuck with all this rain,” he said. “The silver lining is that all this rain means we should have a good pecan crop in 2019.”
Monte L. Nesbitt, a pecan specialist in Texas A&M’s department of horticultural sciences, said homeowners statewide reported “shriveled” and “lightweight” pecans, proof that many backyard trees failed to get the 100-gallon daily dose of water they require between mid-August and mid-October.
“The pecan crop for Texas had been estimated at around 60 million pounds — a strong crop for the state and rebound above the 38 million pound level reported for 2017,” said Nesbitt, in an email message, concluding that recent trials and tribulations may instead drop yield to last year’s level.
Despite the local wind and moisture, and the East Coast hurricanes that crippled pecan crops in Georgia, prices have remained surprisingly stable.
“I would have expected higher prices, but that has not happened,” Stein said. “Basically, in-shell wholesale prices are running $1 to $2.50 a pound.”
Gail Blanpied, who owns and operates Rascoe Pecans northwest of Waco with her husband, Mark, said calling their pecan crop a disaster is an understatement. They sell organic pecans on Rascoepecans.com to customers as far away as Canada. But this year they were bedeviled by insects and drought.
The dreaded caterpillars of the pecan nut casebearer moth laid waste to their trees before they could effectively react with organic sprays. The drought took its toll, rains prevented harvesting, and squirrels and crows delivered the fatal blow.
“We have about 500 trees on 35 acres in the Chalk Bluff area, and our main orchard is right on the Brazos River,” said Blanpied, who picked up the family pecan business in 2007. Good years mean production tallies approaching 11,000 pounds, she said, and the couple reduce overhead by recruiting friends and family and neighborhood youngsters to chip in during harvesting season.
“It’s really a hard business to get into, unless you have something on the side,” said Blanpied, a retired schoolteacher whose husband is an engineer. “We love working outside, but the labor can be hard. You prune when you’re not harvesting or fertilizing. We haven’t fertilized as much as we probably should have. Had we, you could add 100 hours to our workload.”
Frankly, said Blanpied, “I wouldn’t recommend it.”
Matt Russell would disagree. He’s part of the Gholson-based Russell pecan dynasty, which dates to 1900 and has blossomed to include candies, mixes, preserves and jams, and nearly every pecan-related service imaginable.
They pamper nearly 1,300 nut-bearing trees, the attention commencing with fertilizer application in March. They start spraying in April on a biweekly basis and start irrigating by early June.
“This is not just a two-month deal,” said Russell of pecan farming.
“We have several wells out here. The pipes were laid by hand, and the ditches were dug by hand,” said Russell. “We have a sprayer my grandpa built in the early 1980s. It runs on a modified Dodge diesel engine.”
He, like others in the trade, are trying to tough out a tough year.
“Pecans are supposed to go in cycles, and this was going to be a real good year,” he said. “We will make enough to get by, but a big profit, no. The cost of chemicals, fertilizer and diesel are not going down anytime soon. The drought hurt everybody this year, especially in Central Texas.”
Russell said he sells pecans to a bakery in West, to fundraising causes, in his retail shop and online. He typically charges $11.95 a pound for shelled pecans, $4.50 for pecans in the shell. He’s tight-lipped about throwing around other numbers, however, saying, “I wouldn’t want to publicize some things. I don’t necessarily want to see somebody else throwing up a store in Waco, or within 60 or 70 miles of what we do. I’m now taking over the operation, and we’ve had a rough year this year, and had one last year.”
Still, he said, the business attracts online orders from Oregon to Maine, and Thanksgiving kitchen plans are bringing up to 50 people a day to the store.
The Pecan Shop in McGregor, a newer entrant in the market, takes a different approach. The “shop” is a virtual one at pecanshop.com, where customers can order shelled, wild-harvested, certified pesticide-free, soaked pecans for shipment free of charge, said proprietor David Brydon.
Brydon and his wife, Amy, who have six children, lost their home to fire in 2013, a couple of years after taking over the shop from previous owners and making their mark at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market.
The Brydons live on 40 acres hugging the South Bosque River, where they produce a modest pecan crop, but mostly they serve as a clearinghouse for other growers of native pecans. They sell to health food stores, Whole Foods Market and a co-op in Austin, Brydon said.
“I have a lot of people, regulars from all over the country, who really love our pecans,” said Brydon. “We are swamped with orders.”