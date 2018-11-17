Readers often contact the Tribune-Herald this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day.

Of about 20 non-fast-food restaurants contacted this year, these will be open or preparing Thanksgiving meals ordered in advance.

Applebee’s

614 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

751-9084

The Backyard

511 S. Eighth St.

Hours: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

235-1151

Brown House Cafe

9110 Jordan Lane, Woodway

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

235-1251

Cracker Barrel

4725 N. Interstate 35 and 221 Enterprise Blvd.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

799-4729 or 420-3505

Catered packages available to order.

Denny’s

709 N. Interstate 35 and 2409 S. New Road

Hours: open 24 hours

753-7228 or 752-0743

The Eatery

821 Clifton St.

Closed Thanksgiving Day

339-1521

Deadline for ordering ham or turkey dinners with dressing and sides is Sunday.

Golden Corral

618 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

751-9088

Hilton Waco

113 S. University Parks Drive

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

759-5511

Reservations required

Hotel Indigo

211 Clay Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

754-7000

IHOP

1000 S. Fourth St. and 4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway

Hours: open 24 hours

754-3001 and 757-1133

Luby’s

951 N. Loop 340, Bellmead

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

799-2851

Catered packages available to order, with deadline two days before Thanksgiving.

Secret Chef

7723 Central Park Drive

Closed Thanksgiving Day

772-2433

Full Thanksgiving dinners with turkey, ham, pork or beef tenderloin in small, medium and large sizes can be ordered in advance by 10 a.m. Monday for pickup Tuesday or Wednesday. Orders can be made at secretchefofwaco.com.

Pie Peddlers

300 S. Sixth St.

Closed Thanksgiving Day

396-0767

Pie orders for Thanksgiving accepted until Tuesday.

The Raleigh, Waco Hippodrome

724 Austin Ave.

Hours: 2 to 9 p.m.

296-9000

