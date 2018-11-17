Readers often contact the Tribune-Herald this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day.
Of about 20 non-fast-food restaurants contacted this year, these will be open or preparing Thanksgiving meals ordered in advance.
Applebee’s
614 N. Valley Mills Drive
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
751-9084
The Backyard
511 S. Eighth St.
Hours: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
235-1151
Brown House Cafe
9110 Jordan Lane, Woodway
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
235-1251
Cracker Barrel
4725 N. Interstate 35 and 221 Enterprise Blvd.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
799-4729 or 420-3505
Catered packages available to order.
Denny’s
709 N. Interstate 35 and 2409 S. New Road
Hours: open 24 hours
753-7228 or 752-0743
The Eatery
821 Clifton St.
Closed Thanksgiving Day
339-1521
Deadline for ordering ham or turkey dinners with dressing and sides is Sunday.
Golden Corral
618 N. Valley Mills Drive
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
751-9088
Hilton Waco
113 S. University Parks Drive
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
759-5511
Reservations required
Hotel Indigo
211 Clay Ave.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
754-7000
IHOP
1000 S. Fourth St. and 4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway
Hours: open 24 hours
754-3001 and 757-1133
Luby’s
951 N. Loop 340, Bellmead
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
799-2851
Catered packages available to order, with deadline two days before Thanksgiving.
Secret Chef
7723 Central Park Drive
Closed Thanksgiving Day
772-2433
Full Thanksgiving dinners with turkey, ham, pork or beef tenderloin in small, medium and large sizes can be ordered in advance by 10 a.m. Monday for pickup Tuesday or Wednesday. Orders can be made at secretchefofwaco.com.
Pie Peddlers
300 S. Sixth St.
Closed Thanksgiving Day
396-0767
Pie orders for Thanksgiving accepted until Tuesday.
The Raleigh, Waco Hippodrome
724 Austin Ave.
Hours: 2 to 9 p.m.
296-9000