Gotcha Bikes, the firm the city of Waco chose to provide bike and electric scooter rentals in downtown Waco, has once again delayed the vehicles' rollout, the company announced Friday.
The Waco City Council approved a contract with Gotcha in April to bring a pilot program with 50 electric bicycles and scooters for rent at hubs around downtown. They were initially set to arrive in June. A news release from the company Friday said the launch date has been postponed, and a timeline would be released soon.
“Gotcha has postponed the launch of its bike and scooter share system in Waco due to some unforeseen technical difficulties with our hardware and software,” the release stated. “We apologize for the delay and are working diligently to expedite the progress to get the system off the ground.”
The project is still moving forward, the news release said.
“In preparation of the launch, Gotcha is determining hub locations, working with local organizations, hiring local staff, sourcing a warehouse, and providing public outreach,” the company said.