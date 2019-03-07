The McLennan County Health District is working with a Waco retirement community after 12 of its residents were confirmed to have contracted rotavirus, officials said.
The health district posted notices Wednesday at Lakeshore Estates, 3209 Village Green Drive, notifying guests and employees of the contagious virus that can cause inflammation of the stomach and intestines.
The health district began investigations at the location last week before identifying the 12 who had fallen ill, said health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine.
The posted notices encouraged proper hygiene practices, as the primary mode of transmission is the fecal-oral route, she said.
"Touch something that is contaminated with rotavirus, you get it in your mouth and then you get sick," she said.
The company is working with the health district to ensure the health and well-being of residences at the independent living complex, said Darla Kestle, Lakeshore Estates corporate operations vice president.
"We treat these matters very seriously and implement a strict set of guidelines to prevent spread of illness," Kestle said.
"Guests are still welcome into the community, but we are using the utmost caution to ensure their health as well as the health of residents and associates," she said. "Signs are posted at the entrance of the building, and all guests are asked to wash their hands upon entering and exiting the community."
There is no treatment for rotavirus, though a doctor may try to treat the symptoms, which include severe, watery diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal pain, Craine said.
"It just takes one and they get sick, and it can spread very quickly," she said.
The health district is reviewing standard precautions with staff regarding hand-washing, cleaning up diarrhea or vomit, and ensuring those doing the cleaning are protected with necessary equipment, Craine said.
"Hand-washing is so essential," she said.
Locations with crowded spaces and shared bathrooms are the ones most susceptible to the virus, like dorms, cruise ships, or nursing homes, Craine said.
"We’ll continue to work with the management to make sure we’ve actually stopped it," she said.