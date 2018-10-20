Chris and Crystal Grider raise sheep, Black Angus cattle and grapes on a farm near Eddy, and last week they raised a glass to toast the opening of a new venture in Waco called Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards, a wine-sampling venue that complements an upscale restaurant on the premises.
The couple, whose five-acre vineyard with a 2014 vintage has cultivated customers statewide and is pursuing shelf space with grocery giant H-E-B, signed a lease at Seventh Street and Cleveland Avenue. There they envision a relaxed atmosphere for wine and gourmet coffee sipping, fine dining, studying with help from Wi-Fi access and discussing more downtown sites to see.
“We’ve been working on this since January 2017,” said Chris Grider, speaking by phone. “We originally wanted to be in The Containery, and would open just a wine-tasting place. But we found out we would have to be a certain distance from churches and schools and, of course, Live Oak Classical School is not far away. So one day we went into Magnolia Silos, and started asking the people there about their conversations with visitors, what they most asked about. Their answer overwhelmingly was: ‘Where is a good place to eat?’ ”
The Containery is a mixed-use development businessman Bill Wetterman Jr. has launched on South Fourth Street that involves placing retail and dining establishments in cargo shipping containers strategically placed onsite.
The Griders serve food near their Kissing Tree Vineyards in Eddy, so using information they gathered at The Silos, they opted for a second act in the heart of downtown Waco. Their store in Eddy occupies the historic 1901 First National Bank building, and the old bank vault serves as a wine cellar.
The Griders, whose love was sealed with a smooch under a hackberry tree on the family farm, hosted a grand opening Friday for their new creation, Taste, and Chris said Saturday he was pleased with the turnout.
He added he already has noticed a fondness for his “amazing steaks.”
“Our 32-ounce Tomahawk Steak, made from Akaushi beef, is so big you can’t put it on a plate. It must be placed on a cutting board,” said Grider. “It comes from Japanese cattle raised in Texas. They’ve lived a very good life, a very relaxed life, and they have marbling that is hard to match.”
That particular cut of meat fetches $71 on the Taste menu.
“We’ve sold out of them every day, every weekend,” Grider said, noting that Taste had a trial stretch before Friday’s formal unveiling.
Chef Jose Chepa Flores, who hails from Boston and formerly served as manager of DiamondBacks, has the run of the kitchen.
“One of his signature items are the French fries that take three days to make. The process includes the fries being cut, boiled and sauteed, drained, frozen, flash fried, frozen again, then fried for a third time,” said Grider. “The fries come out lightweight and fluffy, as all the starch has been removed. I’ve never heard of that process before. It’s all Jose’s, and it’s very labor intensive. I asked him, ‘Do we really need to do all that?’ But it’s worth it.”
Flores, said Grider, “fabricates and portions each piece of steak by hand. They are beautiful, if I do say so myself. We had a lot go out last night.”
The restaurant hosts wine tastings daily, during all hours of operation.
“We offer our wines and several others from small-production wineries in California and Europe. You can sample four wines for $12, and you can buy a bottle to go. In fact, we would prefer that you buy three bottles to go,” Grider said with a laugh. “Most of our wines sell for $25 a bottle.”
He said the menu will continue to grow and evolve, as Taste offers breakfast, lunch and dinner dining opportunities weekdays, and brunch on weekends. The establishment could be described as cozy, with seating for 54 in the dining room and 16 in the bar area, Grider said.
“Will our prices hold up in Waco? I certainly hope so,” said Grider, who believes Taste will appeal to professionals, local residents seeking a place to entertain friends, parents of Baylor University students and tourists.
Grider, 37, is a native of Missouri whose family moved to the Dallas area when he was a youngster. He joined the Air Force, and served on the military police force at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. It was at that time, he said, when he and Crystal began visiting wineries in the Texas Hill Country.
Later, he became an investigator in the security division of the Neiman Marcus department store chain, and landed a side job as a “cellar rat” for a winery.
“I was not a winemaker, but I was involved in all the other steps of the process,” said Grider, who grew tired of serving as an “enforcer” for Neiman Marcus and joined his wife in pursuing a drastic career change. They used degrees they earned at Dallas Baptist University to become art teachers.
Then life really changed when they visited acreage owned by Crystal’s mother, Dorothy, in the Eddy area. They bought a 134-acre spread, launched a winemaking operation, and expanded into raising livestock.
The rest, as they say, is history.
“We would love to get our flock of sheep large enough to at least supply our restaurant in Waco,” Grider said. “We sell a very good lamb sandwich.”