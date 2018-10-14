While enjoying meals at new restaurants such as Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Milo All Day or Hecho En Waco, the public is generating extra sales tax revenue for Waco’s fire, police and street departments.
Records released by the Texas Comptroller’s Office show the number of full-service eateries in Waco increased from 103 in October 2013 to 110 in October last year, and 119 this month — meaning at least nine new sit-down restaurants tossed out welcome mats the past year.
Also, counting limited-service restaurants, as defined by the Comptroller’s Office, the dining count has risen from 186 to 218 the past five years. Sales taxes paid to the state, then refunded to Waco, increased from $299,906 in the month of October five years ago to $428,821 this month.
Project that monthly increase over 12 months, and the city enjoys an estimated $1.5 million annual leap in buying power, confirmed Laura Chiota, the city of Waco’s budget manager, speaking by phone.
So local consumers are enjoying new dining options, as are the 2.2 million tourists now visiting the city annually, and strengthening the bottom line.
“We have some very good, well-established restaurants moving into the area, which is great for locals,” Chiota said. “But when I travel, I don’t go around cooking. I go to restaurants in the area. That’s one form of entertainment, going out and enjoying a nice meal with my family.”
Carla Pendergraft, director of sales and marketing at the Waco Convention Center, said variety is spicing up Waco’s appeal to those in town for a Baylor University sporting event, Magnolia Market or a convention. With attractive dining options popping up everywhere, especially downtown and along Interstate 35 through Waco, tourists have more reason to spend the night, visit an attraction and fill their tank before returning home.
That benefits local lodging establishments, boosting revenue from hotel and motel taxes. Success breeds success, and contributing factors feed on each other, so to speak, which could be one reason the city’s hotel occupancy rate stands at 82 percent, the highest in the state, Pendergraft said.
“You know, conventional wisdom says we can easily identify visitors by the way they dress. Some look a little lost,” said Pendegraft. “I just passed a huge family walking downtown, five or six adults and youngsters. They had carry-out containers from a restaurant, and were heading to the Silos.”
She added, “A good dining experience is what people desire. You may go to Disneyland, but what do you remember most? Those memorable meals. I think Waco restaurants are upping their game, taking it to a new level in terms of service and quality, and people are noticing. I think the typical visitor has a pretty sophisticated palate, and they’re appreciative.”
Sales tax rebates to Waco and its neighbors have been steadily climbing with the arrival of new retailers and restaurants. For example, Waco received a $3.2 million sales tax rebate this week, a modest 1.5 percent larger than the $3.16 million refund it collected the same month last year. For the calendar year, rebates through October total $32.7 million, a 3.1 percent increase.
Expecting that trend to continue, the city’s Chiota has budgeted a $1 million increase in sales tax revenues for the new fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
Consumers locally pay an 8.25 percent sales tax on qualifying items, or 8.25 cents per dollar. The state keeps revenue generated by 6.25 cents on each dollar, and sends Waco a refund on revenue generated by 1.5 cents. McLennan County receives the money generated by a half-cent on the dollar.
The breakdown the Comptroller’s Office provided the Tribune-Herald reflects funds generated by Waco’s 1.5-percent share. Rebates in October are based on August sales reported to the Comptroller’s Office in September.
The Comptroller’s Office has more than 270 categories of sales tax revenue, including everything from shoe, convenience and liquor stores to clothing outlets, book stores, office supply houses and pet emporiums.
Noteworthy is that “miscellaneous” items top the list, followed this month by department stores, with the state identifying 16 that produced a total of $233,651 in sales tax revenue for Waco. In third place was the category that includes 119 full-service restaurants, which produced $231,954 in sales taxes bound for city coffers, while the 99 limited-service eateries held down fourth, $196,467.
The bottom line is that restaurant-related rebates made up more than $400,000 of the $3.2 million rebate Waco collected in October.
Full-service restaurants are defined as “establishments primarily engaged in providing food services to patrons who order and are served while seated and pay after eating.” They may provide these services while selling alcoholic beverages, providing carryout or presenting entertainment.
Limited-service restaurants are those “where patrons generally order or select items and pay before eating,” according to the Comptroller’s Office.
Figures provided by Comptroller Glenn Hegar show at least nine new full-service establishments opened between October of last year and this month.
How many new ones can you name? Try Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, Milo All Day, Magnolia Table, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, Hecho En Waco, Rusty Nail Barn & Grill, Scotty’s Brewhouse, The Raleigh at the Hippodrome, Abuelita’s Mexican Restaurant and La Bella Luna Italian Restaurant.
That’s just a start, and there likely are more, considering casualties and defections that had a negative impact on the total.
Local coffers stand to benefit even more from restaurant-related sales tax revenues, as construction is winding down on the new P.F. Chang’s China Bistro at Legends Crossing, the upscale development at West Loop 340 and Interstate 35, and on La Madeleine French Bakery and Cafe in Central Texas Marketplace. Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel has announced it will open its second store locally on Nov. 5, next to the Walmart superstore in Hewitt.