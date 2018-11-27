The Rapid Recovery Center of Waco in the Legends Crossing development near Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, will close effective March 1. Officials said slow business and a competitive local health care market are leading to the closure.
Rapid Recovery Center, at 5801 Crosslake Parkway, is taking steps to place its 57 full-time employees in other facilities, with assistance from the Texas Workforce Commission, according to an email message Tuesday from the company’s public relations firm.
The Austin-based company operates other locations in Round Rock, San Antonio, Fort Worth and Webster, in Harris County, and has announced plans to open others in Temple, Beaumont and Amarillo.
“Many options were considered to try to continue operations (in Waco), but in the end, the facility was underutilized due to the competitive landscape in the healthcare field in Waco, and became unviable from a business perspective,” according to the firm’s email.
The Rapid Recovery location in Waco is owned by KAWA Capital Management, and managed by Rapid Recovery Center — Texas.
“We are working now on a smooth transition for our patients to other facilities and will do whatever we can to help our trusted and devoted employees find new positions,” according to the email. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Waco community and for the hard-working physicians and staff who treated the facility’s patients.”
Other Rapid Recovery Centers will remain open.
Company President David Fritz could not be reached for comment.
The Rapid Recovery website states the company offers services to patients recently released from hospital care.
Rapid Recovery Center Waco operates in space previously occupied by Healthcare Resort of Waco.
Waco’s Rapid Recovery facility occupies space in a growing area that has seen the arrival of several new restaurants, including most recently P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, and site work for construction of a mixed-use development.