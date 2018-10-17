Wet weather, high winds and a tornado alert wreaked havoc on the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo’s 10-day run that ended Saturday, but top fair executive Wes Allison said Wednesday he is not shedding the tears of a rodeo clown.
Rain insurance may produce “a couple of hundred thousand dollars” to help offset projected losses brought by steady rains, Allison said. Attendance was down less than 4 percent from last year’s fair, but carnival and vendor revenue likely took bigger hits, officials said.
Still, Allison is looking forward, and another buck-making attraction has hit town. Admission is free, but competitors in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association World Finals at the Extraco Events Center will be spending at restaurants and hotels, and topping off their fuel tanks.
The rodeo will bring 400 contestants and 500 to 600 horses to Waco during its run Thursday through Sunday, meaning stall rentals galore, Allison said.
“These are women from all over the country,” he said. “About 100 will stay in their trailers while here. The rest will be in hotel rooms.”
Allison, president and CEO of the Extraco Events Center, said he and crews spent several hours Wednesday cleaning up the mess caused by torrential rains, “and we’ve still got stuff to do before Thursday.”
Attendance was down some, but the fair should be fine financially, he said.
“Obviously we were down a little bit, but it could have been a lot worse. We experienced rain on four of the 10 days, but it is what it is. We can’t change the weather, only plan and manage our response to it. We’ll be fine.”
It helps that the fair started buying rain insurance four years ago, including this year, and a claim may offset projected losses, he said. The fair’s rain insurance premium is $20,000, and the three days of rain Saturday, Sunday and Monday that met coverage requirements could bring a payment of “a couple hundred thousand dollars,” Allison said.
A tornado warning Saturday even forced fair officials to implement an emergency management plan and herd attendees indoors.
“Ironically, rain has to fall at the right time for us to collect, between 4 and 8 p.m. weekdays, for example,” he said. “We won’t get to collect for the Tuesday of the fair, which is unfortunate because that is one of our bigger days, when you can pay gate admission and ride all the rides free. It rained nearly all day but stopped at about 3:50 in the afternoon. We picked the time we did thinking 4 to 8 was a peak time, right after kids get out of school up to rodeo time.”
The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo generates an estimated $2.5 million of the Extraco Events Center’s $5 million annual budget, but that 50 percent falls well below the 70 percent burden the fair shouldered a decade ago, Allison said.
“We now have some kind of horse-related event scheduled 48 weekends a year,” he said. “All we’re doing has an economic impact of $42 million, with about $12 million coming from the fair and rodeo, and we hope to move that north of $60 million with our expansion that begins next year.”
McLennan County taxpayers approved spending about $35 million on upgrades to the events complex, and work will unfold in phases over the next two to three years, including during fair-and-rodeo week. Levies of 2 percent and 5 percent on hotel rooms and rental cars, respectively, will pay back a bond the county took out to pay for the work.
Charva Ingram, who oversees marketing for the Extraco Events Center, said the fair and rodeo attracted 186,000 people this year, a less than 4 percent dip from the 193,000 last year, “which considering the weather, is not that bad.”
She said livestock entries increased from 5,353 last year to 5,576 this year.
Allison said the sale of about 15,000 advance tickets to either the rodeo, the fair or entertainment at the event softened the blow of bad weather. Still, initial tallies indicate carnival revenues are off by 10 percent from last year, while vendors likely saw a 20 percent drop.
“If the vendors lose money, we lose money,” Allison said.
The Extraco Events Center gets a 20 percent cut of food sales, he said.
Next year, an extra day will be added to the fair-and-rodeo run, with a freestyle bullfighting event scheduled on the Sunday after the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo closes on Saturday.
“We’re excited about putting that program together, with help from our Latino committee,” Allison said. “The popularity of professional bullfighting has really grown, and this event will highlight the talent of these guys.”