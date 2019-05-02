Central Texas radio talk show host Lynn Woolley will bring his “The Lynn Woolley Show” back to the air beginning Monday, with the show being carried by M&M Broadcasting stations from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays.
The conservative talk show host’s afternoon show will appear locally on sports-talk KLRK-AM (1590) and -FM (99.3). In the Killeen-Temple-Belton listening area, “The Lynn Woolley Show” will be carried on KTON-AM (1330) and -FM (93.9). A livestream can be heard at www.listencentraltexassports.com.
The talk show, which ran 23 years from Temple until last October, will feature news from Central Texas and across the nation with commentary and an audience call-in line.