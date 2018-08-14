Hoping to create a family fun center downtown, Waco businessman Shawn Reising is working on a combination miniature golf course, sports bar and arcade at Second Street and Mary Avenue, in the growing UParks Village development.
Reising said he has chosen the name Putters for his center, which he plans to open early next year. He is still working on a layout to be spread over 5,000 square feet in the development that is already home, or is set to be soon, to Rush Cycle, Bicycle World, Bolt Boutique, 900 Degrees Wood Fired Pizzeria, Honky Tonk Kid BBQ, Billy Bob's Burgers and J-Petal.
"So far about 30,000 square feet has been taken in the three buildings, but space remains available, including about 3,200 square feet next to Putters," Lucra Real Estate agent Jonathan Garza said.
Garza is marketing UParks Village for Shane Turner and Todd Behringer.
Reising, who owns Trojan Cork & Keg, a bar at 215 Mary Ave., said he already has signed a lease on the space and plans to invest $200,000 or more to get Putters up and running. He said half the space will accommodate a putt-putt course that will be small but challenging.
"It will have a rotating look reflecting changes every six months or so to keep it fresh," Reising said.
He is collaborating with a Florida-based course-design company and recruiting local help, he said.
Other plans for Putters include a "classic arcade" and a sports bar featuring at least 25 television screens, some available for console games, and seating for 150, including an outdoor patio, Reising said.
He said he hopes Putters appeals to all age groups, from adults wanting a place to unwind to youngsters craving game action.
"I see it as being family friendly and family entertaining," Reising said. "I recently spilled the beans about my plans on Facebook, and I've probably received more than 300 responses from people saying we need something like this downtown. I've wanted to do something for my hometown since I was young, and I think this fits the bill. I know Trojan has been well received."
Reising, 31, is a Midway High School graduate.
"This is great news," City Center Waco Director Megan Henderson said. "There has been a lot of talk about the desirability of an entertainment venue like that downtown, something like a Dave & Buster's, where families can spend time together."
In addition to potentially pleasing locals, it also holds promise from a tourism standpoint, Henderson said.
"Something like this will extend people's stay," she said. "They will be more likely to stick around and visit other attractions. But development involves more than visitors. We want locals to have a good time."