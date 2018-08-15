Cyndy B. Dunlap, a veteran of the nursing field in Central Texas, has been named the chief nursing officer for the Providence Healthcare Network.
Dunlap will oversee more than 470 nurses in the network, which includes Providence Health Center in Waco and is part of Ascension, the largest nonprofit health system in the United States, Ascension officials said.
Dunlap, a Baylor University graduate, has been in health care leadership for more than 20 years, including executive nursing positions at Baylor Scott & White medical centers in Temple and Waco.
Most recently, she has served as vice president of clinical initiative and quality at the Texas Hospital Association Foundation in Austin, collaborating with some 235 hospitals to improve patient services, according to a news release from Ascension Texas.
"We are thrilled to bring Cyndy's expertise, talent and leadership to our team," said Philip Patterson, president of Providence, in a prepared statement. "Her passion for quality and personalized care will be instrumental in our continued commitment to improving the health and well-being of our community."
Previously, Dunlap served as both chief nursing executive and chief nursing officer at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, as well as chief nursing officer at Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center in Waco, now Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest, located at Interstate 35 and West Loop 340.
"I am excited to be part of this dedicated team," Dunlap said in a statement. "I look forward to meeting the healthcare needs of the community we serve, with continued focus on exceptional patient experience, quality and safety."
Dunlap served as a member of the Nursing Practice Advisory Committee for the Texas Board of Nursing, and is a past board member of the Nursing Practice Advisory Committee for the board. She also is a past board member and past president of the Texas Organization of Nurse Executives.
Professional affiliations include membership in the American Organization of Nurse Executives and the American College of Healthcare Executives. She also serves on the advisory board of Baylor University's Robbins College of Health and Human Services, according to the release from Ascension.
After receiving her bachelor's degree from Baylor University, she earned a master's degree in public administration from Texas State University. She also holds a doctorate in nursing practice from Texas Tech University.
Ascension, a faith-based organization, operates the Providence Healthcare Network and Seton Healthcare Family in Texas. This includes the Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas at Austin. It is the world's largest Catholic health system, operating more than 2,600 sites of care, including 151 hospitals and more than 50 senior living centers in 22 states and the District of Columbia, according to information provided by the health-care provider.