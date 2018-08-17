Red balloons, a packed house and a boisterous crowd in the Waco Hilton’s Brazos Ballroom greeted the arrival of a new permanent resident Friday afternoon.
Pokey O’s, the ice cream-and-cookie food truck, was on hand to announce the Hilton had become its new home. There were staffers in cookie costumes, lots of laughs and a couple hundred Pokey O’s aficionados schmoozing and discussing the cryptic online messages that lured them to 113 S. University Parks Drive, the Hilton’s address, with the promise of prizes to the first 113 people in line at 4 p.m.
“They revealed their permanent location at about 2:45, and I got here at 2:50, and I was already too late to get a ticket. I bet there were 250 people here within five minutes,” said Ryan Russell, 28, a Baylor University graduate and college and missions pastor at First Baptist Church of Waco.
“I knew what a good fan base Pokey O’s had, but this surpassed my expectation,” said Mara Gomen, 21, a Baylor marketing student from Houston who found herself in line with Russell and with Ashwini Allen, 21, a Baylor speech pathology student from Dallas.
Pokey O’s proprietor Julia Meek, reached by phone early Friday evening, said the afternoon had been “overwhelming, in a good way.”
At least 500 people had visited Pokey O’s in the hours after its opening, “and they are still coming,” Meek said.
Pokey O’s will serve from noon to midnight seven days a week.
Meek said she and her husband, Austin, started scouting for a permanent location as their mobile unit grew in popularity since opening in April 2015.
“We started using the Hilton as a commissary where we baked our cookies,” she said. “Our search for a storefront was taking longer than we expected, and this opportunity kind of fell into our lap. Eventually we may choose another location downtown, and possibly one in Woodway, but that’s down the road. We will continue to use our truck at special events.”
Meek said Pokey O’s has been serving between 100 and 200 customers daily, but she believes the permanent site could prove even more popular.
“We have walk-up space inside the Hilton and offer every flavor of Blue Bell available,” she said. “Hotel guests can enjoy their treats in the pool area. Others can buy Pokey O’s before walking along the Suspension Bridge or near the river. We hope to make a good first impression on guests, which is what we’re excited about, welcoming tourists staying at the Hilton.”
Hilton general manager Justin Edwards said he believes hotel guests can peacefully co-exist with outside customers of the business with a new lease.
“We’ve known the Meeks awhile, had some space available and were happy to partner with them,” Edwards said. “This is one more step in our relationship. We’ve worked with them to offer conventioneers treats during break-out sessions, and they serve as a food vendor when we host regional Little League tournaments.”
Edwards said Pokey O’s may generate traffic for the Hilton’s Brazos Grill Restaurant, which is open to outside guests.
The celebration of Pokey O’s coincides with move-in weekend at Baylor University, meaning the Hilton’s 195 rooms are booked solid, Edwards said.
“I’m a big Pokey O’s fan,” said Brad Clark, 28, assistant bar manager at Milo All Day, a restaurant that opened in May on Franklin Avenue downtown after operating out of a food truck. Clark said Pokey O’s is a sweet reminder of downtown revitalization.
“It will be nice to come here and enjoy Pokey O’s without having to find the food truck,” he said.
Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, said Pokey O’s represents another welcome addition.
“It’s another amenity for our visitors. People can walk around Indian Spring Park late in the day or in the evening, cool off with a little ice cream,” she said. “The local tourism market is amazing. We have become a destination, with well over 2 million visitors last year. Pokey O’s adds to our quality of life.”
Pokey O’s Cookies and Ice Cream started with a single Dallas store in 2006 and has grown to include locations in Denton and Tarrant counties, Tyler, Waco and Waxahachie, according to its website.