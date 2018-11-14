Seeking to inject a sense of destination into a once-booming thoroughfare, owners of businesses along La Salle Avenue are asking the city to enact a set of regulations that would set design requirements and prohibit several types of businesses already in the area.
A handful of business owners told the Tribune-Herald in July they imagine a modernized, pedestrian-friendly La Salle Avenue that would attract tourists already in Waco to visit Magnolia Market at the Silos and Magnolia Table, which is on the traffic circle at the south end of La Salle.
City planning director Clint Peters presented a proposal for an overlay district on La Salle Avenue to the city Plan Commission during its meeting Tuesday. The overlay district would “preserve and enhance a business district that is rich in heritage, historic architecture, business activity and significance as both a destination and a connector,” Peters said.
The overlay, pursued by a group of business owners, would prohibit automobile repair and service stations, car washes, warehouse storage, junkyards, agriculture feed lots, manufacturing businesses, smoke shops, pawn shops, payday lending and sexually-oriented businesses.
It also calls for standards on architecture and sidewalks intended to make the corridor more pedestrian friendly. Existing businesses would not be affected by the new regulations.
The proposal is a starting point and could be adapted over time, Peters said.
“There’s not a lot in there, but they wanted to get something in place,” he said. “They wanted to promote good development when things start happening. … They just want to get an overlay in place and some standards in place and then in the future, they might come in and request some additional standards.”
The district would likely extend from the traffic circle almost to the Brazos River. The proposal would need a recommendation from the Plan Commission and approval from the city council before it could take effect.
The group of business owners pushing the district has held meetings for months, plotting alongside city leaders to find the best ways to update La Salle Avenue. The stretch has a storied history as the main route from Dallas to Austin before Interstate 35 was completed in 1970.
The discussions resulted in two priorities: attracting development and improving transportation, including pedestrian accessibility, said Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, a planning nonprofit the city created.
A city-funded corridor study will identify possibilities for transportation improvements, and the overlay district could attract development, Henderson said.
“It’s just very, very broad guidance about having an open, commercial corridor feel and feeling like a district,” she said.
In an interview, Plan Commission Chairman Reggie Richardson said his initial impression of the proposal is favorable. He is also happy with the “grassroots” process of the discussions brought about by the business owners, Richardson said.
“I think it would be a wonderful thing to beautify our city,” he said.
The plan commission could make a recommendation on the proposal next month.