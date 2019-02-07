Parsons Commercial Roofing was named the Contractor of the Year for 2018 at the Duro-Last annual national sales seminar held Jan. 20-22 in Orlando, Florida.
Parsons was among more than 400 roofing companies nationwide up for the honor. It was the 13th consecutive year that Parsons has won. The award was given for exceptional work on complex projects, attention to detail, customer service and outstanding sales throughout 2018.
An authorized Duro-Last contractor for more than 20 years, Parsons also earned the distinction of being named a Duro-Last Platinum contractor over the past year and achieved more than $8 million in sales.
Parsons Roofing began in 1948 and has four generations involved in the business.