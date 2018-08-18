Olmsted-Kirk Paper Co.’s sale to New York-based Lindenmeyr Munroe could mean another piece of real estate near Magnolia Market at the Silos will soon be available for redevelopment.
Lindenmeyr Munroe is a subsidiary of Central National-Gottesman Inc., which enjoys $5.5 billion in annual sales in the packaging, plywood and metals industries, according to a press release announcing the acquisition.
Olmsted-Kirk, which was founded in 1905 and operates in cities throughout Texas, will continue to do business under the same name, according to the press release. It will also maintain operations in Waco but likely will move out of the building at 301 S. Sixth St. it has occupied since 1972. Local real estate agent Jim Peevey said he is working with Lindenmeyr Munroe to find a new location. Records show the downtown property was sold to investors last year.
Olmsted-Kirk, which has provided paper products to customers in Central Texas since the 1930s, has seen employment drop in Waco to about a dozen, including delivery drivers, longtime staffer and salesperson Billy Wilson said.
The company has made few changes to its 24,700-square-foot building, and the McLennan County Appraisal District lists the value of real property at the address at almost $1.1 million for tax purposes. Most of that value, about $980,000, is in the more than 1.2 acres of land.
The property’s assessment is up from $684,000 in 2014, which was up from $636,000 in 2010, according to appraisal district records.
For decades, Olmsted-Kirk owned the property, but records show it was sold to WTH Properties LLC last year. Officials associated with WTH Properties include Waco businessman Gordon Robinson, who could not be reached for comment.
Peevey said Olmsted-Kirk has a lease in place and its departure from downtown is not imminent, but its new parent company is intent on leaving the area.
“Downtown is changing, and we will be seeing less warehouse space and more retail and restaurant space,” Peevey said. “This site would be ideal for that.”
Developer Marshall Stewman recently redeveloped aging structures across Sixth Street from Olmsted-Kirk into Mary Avenue Market, which is now home to Iron Willow, Fox and Gray, GoodTimber Furnishings, Pie Peddlers and Hecho En Waco Mexican Cuisine.
Stewman’s work was helped by $294,000 in Public Improvement District funds that went partly to a sidewalk linking Mary Avenue Market to the nearby Dr Pepper Museum toward Magnolia Market at the Silos, which has brought thousands of tourists in each week, bolstering development.
Wilson, the Olmsted-Kirk salesman, said executives with his company and its new owner, Lindenmeyr Munroe, met this week in Waco.
“We will continue operations there in Waco,” Lindenmeyr Munroe President William Meany said by phone.
Olmsted-Kirk President Mike Engels will remain in the role and report to Meany, according to the press release announcing the deal last week.
Growth in the Texas economy was a major factor in Lindenmeyr Munroe’s decision to buy Olmsted-Kirk, according to the press release.
Wilson said Waco receives paper shipments from Dallas for distribution to customers in a 200-mile radius. Clients include printing operations and users of paper towels, tissues and paper products.
Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, which promotes downtown development, said the Olmsted-Kirk building holds intriguing potential.
“I know the owners are strong downtown stakeholders,” Henderson said. “It would not surprise me to see development plans in the near future.”
Gregg Glime, a local real estate agent involved in several downtown ventures, said he has been inside the building to show it to prospects.
“There is great demand for that type of building,” Glime said.