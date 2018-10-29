Horns from passing vehicles blared, and golden leaves falling from a hackberry tree shading the parking lot prompted one attendee to shout, “Confetti.”
It was a ceremonial groundbreaking for The Colcord Center, another incarnation of change at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, where a neighborhood is continuing its transition from eyesore to economic generator.
As donations have mounted, Mission Waco founder Jimmy Dorrell announced that fundraising to match a $220,000 pledge from Christian Mission Concerns is only $7,500 shy of completion. Dorrell said crews assigned by Waco builder Ed Mazanec now will renovate the woebegone building that once sold liquor in a business area known for prostitution, X-rated movie houses and drug use.
Martha Jane’s, as it was called, is going straight.
Dorrell, whose Mission Waco ministry has used fundraising campaigns to create World Cup Cafe, Jubilee Theatre, Jubilee Food Market, Jubilee Youth Center, Urban Reap and ROCK Children’s Center, bought the aging building from longtime owner Martha Jane Ezar, who rebuffed his offers for years.
David Daniel, a Mission Waco success story who overcame a substance abuse problem, gutted the building, making it suitable for repurposing. Architect Mark Woodward prepared design plans. The neighborhood weighed in with a wish list for The Colcord Center, which will have three spaces about 1,100 to 1,200 square feet in size for retail, food-related or office use.
“We have not yet determined what will go in there,” said Dorrell, during a tour of the property following the formal ceremony Monday morning.
He said area residents came up with a list of more than 30 possible uses, everything from a laundromat to a pizza parlor.
Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, attended the groundbreaking and visited with Dorrell about his vision.
“I’m super excited about this project, about the return of business to this neighborhood,” Henderson said. “The Colcord Center could become a point of pride, where neighbors transact business with neighbors, where kids work their first jobs, where people connect with each other for good.”
Henderson said she has approached the city about making funds available for small neighborhood business districts outside established Tax Increment Financing zones. The Colcord Center and its environs nicely fit that description, as does the evolving area around the old 25th Street Theater building.
Extra funds for facade improvements and structural facelifts within these zones could make a big difference, Henderson said during her tour.
“The Waco City Council is aware of these efforts,” Henderson said.
Indeed, Waco Councilman Dillon Meek, whose North Waco district includes the Mission Waco complex, said he is personally committed to continuing the progress through his commercial leasing firm, Rydell Holdings.
“We have told Jimmy we are prepared to help in any way we can,” Meek said. “We are willing to share with him what we have learned, or to provide direct assistance. We’re not concerned about a commission. We just have confidence in that area’s potential, the idea The Colcord Center could become a neighborhood hub. Its retail, office and food-service potential would be sky high.”
Dorrell mentioned inroads other businesses are making nearby, including the Baked Bliss bakery and the handmade furniture workshop and gallery of Harp Design Co., which has been featured on national television. Both businesses are located on 15th Street, within a few blocks of the Colcord Center.
Dorrell also applauded the work of Habitat for Humanity, saying it has erected dozens of residences for low-to-moderate-income families.
Meanwhile, Henderson said a national entrepreneurship program called Workshops in Business Opportunities may prove useful to those interested in doing business in The Colcord Center. The organization, founded in Harlem in 1966, offers a 16-week program teaching the basics in business ownership.
So far more than 150 individuals and organizations have donated toward converting the old Martha Jane’s building into a commercial center, Dorrell said.