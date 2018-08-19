The twins just wanted doughnuts.
Eric and Jackson Wren remember sitting in late-night Austin traffic four years ago when a craving for a stress-relieving doughnut planted the idea that has become a budding Waco business.
Jackson Wren jotted down the phrase “Nightlight Donuts,” now the name of their five-month-old venture that is also bolstering the idea Waco is a field of opportunity for young entrepreneurs.
The Wrens, Waco natives and 2014 Baylor University graduates, hope their croissant-style doughnuts will continue attracting people looking to satisfy a sweet tooth.
“It’s been way bigger than we thought,” Eric Wren said. “People are posting selfies of themselves with the doughnuts. We’ve got a lot of, ‘This is the best doughnut I’ve ever had.’ We’ve never not sold out. … I think people just want us to be around more often. It’s been limited to an extent so far, so people are just excited to have it.”
A Nightlight Donuts stand at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market has brought noticeable lines on Saturday mornings, and the prices have not seemed to deter customers.
One doughnut costs $3, and a bag of cinnamon-flavored, larger-than-normal doughnut holes cost $5. A box of six doughnuts costs $12.
“Croissant doughnuts are just more expensive because they take a lot more labor to put into it, and they tend to get bigger and fluffier than the regular doughnut,” Eric Wren said. “We’ve had no pushback on it. I guess to justify the price, people have just been so excited about it.”
The Wrens recently lived in New York City above a popular late-night doughnut shop, where they were further intrigued by the pastry’s potential as a dessert option rather than a guilty-pleasure breakfast.
They bought a croissant doughnut recipe from a Brooklyn pastry chef who responded to their Craigslist ad, and they have made each doughnut since. The options are glazed, chocolate, cinnamon and a flavor of the month.
“We want people to finish dinner, and then say, ‘OK, I want to go get a doughnut,’ kind of as an alternative to ice cream or a more expensive dessert at a restaurant,” Jackson Wren said.
Formal hours have not been set, but they plan to target mornings and late nights. Greeting jovial patrons of Waco’s bar scene could also lead to sales, they said.
Facebook and Instagram posts are their preferred method of advertising, alongside word-of-mouth buzz, they said.
A trailer that arrived this week is a big step in increasing visibility, the twins said. They will not cook in it, but the trailer will heighten brand recognition and make selling easier.
Bethel Erickson-Bruce, manager of the farmers market, said Nightlight Donuts is a welcome addition.
“The farmers market is always excited to be able to host new, budding entrepreneurs as they delve into their world and find their niche into the Waco market, but especially because they’re Waco natives,” Erickson-Bruce said. “So moving far away, but finding Waco has opportunity to enter into a new field that might otherwise be saturated in other cities.”
Jackson Wren is in law school as he runs the business with his brother. They previously founded Dapper Bear Clothiers, which sold neckties, bow ties and socks in plaid green and gold.
“I would say we’re dream business partners,” Eric Wren said. “I think a lot of people try to find someone they would work great with forever.”