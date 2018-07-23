A taste of Mexico awaits those entering La Mexicana grocery and meat market at Valley Mills Drive and Bosque Boulevard, which has thrived for 18 years despite the stranglehold H-E-B has on the local meal-making market.
In fact, La Mexicana, is clearing land for a second location with a wider variety of merchandise at 333 S. Valley Mills Drive, adjacent to the AMC Galaxy 16 movie theater. It has not announced an opening date.
The new store seems poised to appeal to an ethnic demographic that can no longer be called a niche.
Hispanics now constitute one-third of Waco’s population, and the number living here grew by nearly 3,000 between 2010 and 2016, said Chris Evilia, executive director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization. He said U.S. Census figures show 43,387 Hispanics now reside in Waco, while an estimated 64,050 Latinos call McLennan County home.
Not all are fluent in Spanish, but statistics show a significant percentage feel comfortable spending their money where the signs and staffers speak their language, in more ways than one. At La Mexicana an aroma emanating from the “cocina,” or kitchen, includes that of marinated meat.
Anthony Harris, 35, a native of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, looked intently at the dishes behind the glass and requested his usual — a taco prepared with fajita meat and doses of cilantro and “green hot sauces.”
“There is no comparison to what you might find at a fast-food restaurant. This is authentic, and the people are super friendly,” said Harris, who is employed at Waco’s Allergan plant, which produces eyecare solutions.
Harris said he will occasionally venture back to the meat market in search of cuts suitable for tossing on the barbecue grill, and spicy hot chicken wings.
Asked to estimate his daily customer count, a white-coated meat cutter smiled and said, “A lot,” interrupting his Spanish conversation with fellow employees. He pointed to offerings attracting the most interest, and sales, including Carne Para Tacos Marinada and Fajita Marinada, which are marinated meat for tacos and fajitas, respectively, as he explained in two languages.
Cashier Blanca Gomez estimated that Hispanics and blacks comprise 95 percent of the store’s customer base. “I think it’s because we speak Spanish,” said Gomez. “I know H-E-B also has Spanish-speaking employees, but they are hard to find. I just think people feel more comfortable here.”
For years, what is now La Mexicana grocery and meat market at Valley Mills Drive and Bosque Boulevard operated as La Michoacana, a Houston-based grocery chain founded by Mexican immigrants.
La Mexicana spokeswoman Jackie Ramos confirmed the name change, but did not respond to requests for information about the ownership makeup.
Last week, La Mexicana manager Ricardo Huitron sat for an interview, relying upon 15-year-old Valerie Lozano, a student at Valley Mills High School, to serve as translator. Her parents are employed at the store.
Huitron, 39, was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and has been managing the store in Waco nearly all his adult life. He said three of every four customers who walk through the door are Hispanic and most speak Spanish.
Latin music plays non-stop, and signs are all in Spanish. An English-speaking deliveryman arriving with several boxes is greeted by Lozano. The store is well stocked with canned goods, household products, produce, cereal and sweets, much produced in Latin America and shipped through Houston.
Huitron said the new owners have other locations in Dallas and Houston, and Waco represents a strategic location in the state’s midsection. He said he believes La Mexicana will operate two Waco locations, at least initially.
He said he has noticed a surge in customers as Waco’s population has grown, and more patronage of the shop among non-Hispanics.
Meanwhile, H-E-B has made its own inroads among Hispanic customers. The San Antonio-based chain now enjoys about $25 billion in annual sales, said Leslie Sweet, an H-E-B spokeswoman.
“Being a South Texas retailer, we’ve long invested in San Antonio and the Latino shopper,” she said by phone. “Our stores have a large assortment of cheeses from Mexico, produced by FUD and San Jacinto. We also carry a large assortment of marinated meats for grilling that are popular with Latinos, and we sell fresh tres leche cakes, pan dulce and tortillas, both flour and corn.”
She said every H-E-B store typically has at least one Spanish-speaking person on the premises, “and if you need them, we will make it happen.”
Sweet herself speaks Spanish fluently, having majored in psychology and minored in Spanish at Baylor University, Sweet said during an interview.
H-E-B has grown to more than 400 stores, including 51 in Mexico. It has five locations in Waco, having opened a 121,000-square-foot, $20 million H-E-B plus! store in 2013 at South Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35, which, according to Evilia, is within the greatest concentration of Hispanic residents in the city. He said other areas showing heavy Hispanic concentrations include Beverly Hills, North Waco and Bellmead, according to 2016 data.
Jubilee Food Market, a non-profit grocery that opened in 2016 to serve a “food desert” at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, is determined to reflect the wishes of its neighborhood, which is heavily black and Hispanic, said assistant manager Keith McGee. It has mailed solicitation for feedback on which products to offer.
He said one aisle now is devoted to Latino tastes. Available there is a Mexican cooking sauce called mole, juices, jalapenos, seasonings, masa, cactus, religious candles and manteca, which is Mexican lard, McGee said.
“We get our shipments from Grocery Supply out of Houston, which serves most of the larger Hispanic chains in Texas. My sales rep is Hispanic,” said McGee. “I have some Mexican meat in the shop now.”
McGee, a meat market veteran, said Mexican butchers and their customers “have no use for frills. They don’t want the foam packages we see in this country. They want to see the meat placed on a scale, tossed in a plastic sack, a price tag slapped on it, then out the door. It does not have to be pretty.”
But space for a Mexican-style meat counter would look pretty to him, he said.