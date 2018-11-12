Waco’s sales tax rebates have turned sluggish, dropping in two of the last three months just as holiday spending approaches. But several restaurants under construction could prove to be the tonic for flagging revenues.
Waco this month received a $3.51 million rebate on September sales, which were reported to the Texas Comptroller’s Office in October. That’s a 3.6 percent drop from the rebate it received in November last year, though rebates are running 2.4 percent ahead of last year through November.
Rebates for the calendar year through November total $36.2 million, according to the Comptroller’s Office and Laura Chiota, the city of Waco’s budget officer.
Still, Waco’s rebate in September fell $40,000 short of that received in September last year, Chiota said in an interview.
“I’m not concerned. These month-to-month fluctuations are why we budget so conservatively,” said Chiota. “We are still more than $400,000 ahead of last year, and we keep the City Council informed of how we’re progressing.”
Waco, like other cities, counties and special taxing districts, receive rebates on goods sold within the city limits, including food and drink sold in dining establishments. The Comptroller’s Office reports that rebates related to restaurant sales rank high on the list of products generating sales.
Shoppers locally pay a 8.25-cent sales tax on each dollar spent, with revenue generated by 6.25 cents going to the state, which refunds to Waco revenue on 1.5 cents and to McLennan County that generated by a half-cent.
For example, Waco received a $3.2 million rebate in October, a modest 1.5 percent increase from October the previous year. Of that, full-service and limited-service restaurants combined to generate $428,821, falling third and fourth, respectively, on Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s list of 270 categories of merchandise subject to sales tax. These include items sold in everything from department, book and liquor stores to office-supply shops and grocery stores.
The breakdown for November was not available Monday.
The Comptroller’s Office reported that 119 new sit-down restaurants were operating in Waco last month, nine more than a year earlier. That number will change considerably in the coming months, creating additional sales tax revenue, according to news releases, site visits and building permits.
Here’s a rundown of openings that will alter the dining landscape:
- The La Madeleine French Bakery and Cafe under construction in Central Texas Marketplace appears ready to open soon, possibly before the holidays. On Saturday, a landscaping crew was cutting and installing stones for the patio; a sign appeared indicating the restaurant is hiring for breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering positions; and a notice was posted announcing a request to serve alcohol is pending with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
- El Paso Mexican Grill, a Tex-Mex chain remodeling the former Buffalo Wild Wings space on Franklin Avenue near New Road, is hiring for an opening soon.
- Shaking Seafood & Wings has painted the exterior of the former Casa Ole space on Valley Mills Drive, between Waco Drive and Franklin Avenue, and has installed a sign announcing the eatery will open soon.
- P.F. Chang’s China Bistro in late October opened a 7,000-square-foot restaurant in Legends Crossing, West Loop 340 and Interstate 35, meaning Waco in December will receive rebates on grand-opening crowds.
- Food trucks operated by Honky Tonk Kid BBQ, Guess Family Barbecue and 900 Degrees Pizzeria all have brick-and-mortar locations in various stages of finish-out, with eyeing openings by year’s end or early next year.
- Work is winding down on a new MOD Pizza location at Interstate 35 and South Seventh Street, in a mixed-use development launched by local businessman Shane Turner. In that same center, the chain Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries has posted notice it plans a Waco location.
Turner, in a recent interview, said he has received enough interest in his Union Hall food-and-drink court under construction at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue to fill about 60 percent of the available spaces, if the inquiries become firm commitments. Turner and Jonathan Garza, who is marketing the space for Turner’s Lucra Real Estate, have said they are pursuing 20 to 30 concepts and a sit-down anchor to sell food and drink in the venue that would include a “prep” kitchen and a common area with seating.
In all, the State Comptroller’s Office sent $535 million in rebates to Texas cities that collect sales tax, a 5.6 percent jump from November 2017.
Locally, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lorena, McGregor, Lacy Lakeview, Robinson and Woodway saw rebate increases this month, while West and Bellmead joined Waco in suffering declines, the Comptroller’s Office reported.