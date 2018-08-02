A new academy is set to open in downtown Waco to help meet what its owners see as a growing demand for talented barbers, joining at least one other local operation, Interstate Barber School, offering barber certifications.
The owners of Champions Salon and Barber, near Highway 84 and Loop 340, plan to open a barbershop academy on Austin Avenue. It will offer classroom space and a chance for hands-on learning with real-world clients under the supervision of licensed barber trainers.
Barber Lorraine Gritten and her husband, Kevin Gritten, are spending about $60,000 to transform 2,786-square-feet between Klassy Glass Wine Bar and Portofino’s Italian restaurant.
Many people do not know there is a distinctive difference between cosmetologists and barbers, and those who do are not able to find enough barbers in the area to meet their needs, Lorraine Gritten said. The differences extend from how a haircut is done and the tools used to complete the job down to the direction the chairs face, she said.
And ultimately, men like to be pampered more than ever, Kevin Gritten said.
“Men enjoy being pampered. Men enjoy getting pedicures today. Men enjoy a good shave. Men enjoy sitting down and relaxing, enjoy not being rushed,” he said. “They want to come in happy and leave happy. It’s a wonderful experience. I used to be in the automotive industry. You don’t go to your mechanic with a smile on your face and you don’t leave with a smile on your face even if it’s fixed. You’re still not happy you had to spend money. You get your hair cut, you look forward to it and you leave looking better and feeling better.”
Lorraine Gritten said she plans to start with 15 students. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation offers a 300-hour barber certification for people who already have a 1,500-hour cosmetology license, but beauty schools typically do not offer the barber certification, she said.
She has 11 students lined up so far for the first class. All are licensed cosmetologists wanting to expand their expertise, services and repertoire, Lorraine Gritten said.
The school will offer instruction on beard facials and pampering services, which include a hot towel, beard wash and hot oil treatment.
“What’s done on women’s hair can be done on men’s beards,” she said.
The back portion of the building will offer classroom space where students will practice techniques on balloons and mannequins before moving to the public-facing shop along Austin Avenue.
The planned November opening will coincide with Lorraine Gritten finishing barber-instructor school in Fort Worth, where she is now spending half her weeks attending classes.
The Grittens said they knew they wanted to open a barber school because they were seeing cosmetologists, including their own employees, travelling to Fort Worth for the training.
“I’m not just going to let anybody come to school here,” Lorraine Gritten said. “I want someone who is wanting, is hungry, passionate and has that creativeness about them that makes this profession really unique.”
She said she hopes to partner with local organizations to offer scholarships so economic status is not a barrier to attend.
While school is not in session, the location will also offer pre-wedding services, or “grooms-day parties.”
They have tested the private service at their salon, but it does not offer a space where party-goers can feel isolated from other customers, she said.
Champions Academy will join Interstate Barber College in teaching students the craft in Waco.
The veteran owned and operated barber school at 3415 N. 19th St. in Waco opened in 2015. It also has a location in Arlington, and plans to open one in Wichita Falls are underway, owner Andre Archie said.
Almost 80 students have gone through the school since it opened, Archie said. The college offers classes in becoming a barber, a barber instructor, crossover training from cosmetology to barbering, and hair weaving. While most students are local, the college also draws students from Killeen, Marlin, and Hillsboro, Archie said.
Archie, originally from California, spent 17 years in the U.S. Marines and was working at a job in Denton when he was laid off. So he went to barber school in Grand Prairie and got his license in 2011, and later, his instructor license.
“For someone who has had a past of problems, run-ins with the law, not really excelled in school, didn’t go to college, this is like an opportunity for you to become your own boss,” he said. “Most barbers own a shop and lease chairs to other people.”
But barbering is not for everyone. It takes time and dedication to perfect the craft, he said.
“This is almost an art form,” Archie said.