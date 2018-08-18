Local entertainer Holly Tucker will perform a new song titled "Welcome to Waco" during the first ever Tourism Ambassador Program meant to celebrate people who make the 2.2 million visitors to Waco annually feel welcome.
The program is open to the public and is scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center, according to a press release. Food and drink will be provided at the event sponsored by the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, according to the press release.
Nominations can be made at whatswiththepineapple.com. Pineapples have long been considered a symbol of hospitality, according to the city website.
Bolt boutique
Bolt, a new retail boutique at Second Street and Mary Avenue, will open with a two-day celebration Friday and Saturday. Visitors can enjoy food and gifts from local vendors, a specialty cocktail and door prizes.
Bolt, owned and operated by Ashley Futris, will sell women's contemporary clothing, children's clothing and accessories, home goods, artisan-sourced jewelry and paper goods, according to a press release.
Futris has worked for SportHooks, her family's line of display hooks, and founded Kaktos Rose, her own collection of metal home decor art.
"This is an opportunity to put my unique finds on display. It's dripping in my unique personality," she wrote in the press release.
Unemployment
Waco continues to watch its jobless rate fall. The Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday unemployment slid to 3.9 percent in July from 4.1 percent in June and 4.5 percent in July last year.
A separate report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan Counties, created almost 3,000 new jobs during the past year. Employment increased in nine of the 10 categories examined.
Midland and Odessa, in the West Texas oil patch, have jobless rates of 2.2 and 2.9 percent, respectively, among the lowest in the state.
Gas prices
With summer and vacation travel drawing to a close, gas prices are dropping, according to AAA Texas, the auto club, which reported Thursday that the average for regular unleaded slipped 2 cents to $2.61 a gallon the past week.
Locally, the average slipped from $2.58 to $2.56, according to AAA.
The national average stood at $2.85, also down by 2 cents.
Statewide, motorists in Midland were paying the most, at $3.07 a gallon for regular unleaded, while drivers in McAllen were paying the least at $2.49. Prices are running 45 cents higher than at this time last year, according to the report.
Demand has fallen, but Labor Day travel could cause a spike, according to AAA.
Roofing association president
Johnson Roofing President Sherri Johnson McDonald was elected president of the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas during its recent 42nd annual conference. She is the first woman to serve in the position.
McDonald is the third generation of the Johnson family to lead the company, now in its 77th year of operation, according to a post on the company's website.
Her father, Bill Johnson served as president of the association in 1986.
Mosquito Joe
The Waco-based Dwyer Group, with 21 service-related franchise brands, has acquired Mosquito Joe, a mosquito-control company based in Virginia. It has 288 territories in 34 states, and expansion opportunities in the western United States, according to a company press release.
"We are delighted to join one of the most powerful organizations in the industry," Mosquito Joe President Lou Schager wrote in the press release.
Building permit roundup
- Finish out for MOD Pizza, 1015 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway, $250,000
- Renovations and finish-out work for Union Hall development at 720 Franklin Ave., two permits with a combined value of $1.15 million.
- Renovations, 575 N. Valley Mills Drive, Westview Village shopping center, Hoppenstein Properties, $80,000.