Food and drink joints on the local dining scene are prepping for the first Waco Restaurant Week, organizers have announced.
Sponsors include Balcones Distilling and Hole In The Roof, a local promotion company.
Restaurants interested in joining the promotion can register by Wednesday at wacorestaurantweek.com, and the week will kick off with an event from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 6 at Brotherwell Brewing featuring food from Quetzal Taco and music provided by Keep Waco Loud.
"Joining the festivities of Waco Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to celebrate Waco's food scene, while encouraging entrepreneurship and community," Hole in the Roof owner Joel Peel said in a press release. "This will be a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the impact food has on the value of Waco as a community, while supporting a fight to end hunger through donations to Caritas."
Caritas of Waco, which operates a local food bank and provides other services, will receive 10% of the proceeds.
Each restaurant, coffee shop, bar or other business participating will offer a Waco Restaurant Week menu with pricing that includes the contribution to Caritas. Those committing so far to sell food or drinks or host events include Abuelita's Mexican Restaurant, Around the World at Union Hall, Barnett's Public House, Blasian Asian, Board Walk on Elm, Brotherwell Brewing with Quetzal Taco and Keep Waco Loud, G&G Gary's Grill, Guess Family barbecue, Helberg barbecue, Honky Tonk Kid barbecue, Klassy Glass with Cultivate 7Twelve and Keep Waco Loud, Kurbside Coffee & Goods at Union Hall, Luna Juice Bar, Magnolia Table, Milo All Day, Milk Bottle Cookies with Refit, Talk More Meals with Lovely Enterprises, Oh My Juice, The Raleigh, Revival Eastside Eatery, Sabor with WacoWork, Sergio's, Waco Cha and Waco Wine Shoppe.
For more information, call Carole Fergusson at 855-7087.
Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber award
The Waco-based Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has received a statewide award, having been chosen the 2019 Small Chamber of the Year by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce.
It will be recognized during the Hispanic Business Convention of Texas in San Marcos later this week, Cen-Tex Chamber President Alfred Solano said in a press release.
"The Chamber of the Year award is one of the most coveted recognitions TAMACC has," association board Chairman Sam Guzman said in the press release. "Each year, chambers from across the state assemble their packages highlighting their accomplishments, activities, community involvement and growth. One of the reasons chambers value this particular award is because they are being judged by their peers."
Also reflecting well on the Cen-Tex Chamber, board members John Montez and Jonathan Olvera have been named to the association's executive committee. The organization advocates for 700,000 Hispanic-owned businesses.
L3 ranking
L3 Technologies, which operates an aircraft modification plant in Waco, has been ranked the 18th-largest defense contractor in the world by Defense News magazine, which last week released its 2019 Top 100.
L3 had $10.2 billion in total revenue in 2018, a figure dwarfed by Boeing's $101 billion, United Technologies' $66 billion, Lockheed Martin's $53 billion, Honeywell's $41 billion, General Dynamics' $36 billion, Northrop Grumman's $30 billion and Raytheon's $27 billion, to name a few domestic powerhouses.
Eight China-based companies made the list, including three in the Top 10. Geographically, 41 of the Top 100 firms are based in the U.S., while 32 are based in Europe, including the United Kingdom and Turkey but excluding Russia, according to a press release accompanying the ranking. Rounding out the group are 11 non-Chinese firms from the Asia-Pacific region; three from Israel; two from Russia; and one each from Canada, Brazil and South Africa.
L3 held its own among the giants by garnering 81% of its total revenue from the defense industry, or $8.2 billion, according to Defense News.
Others had far less. Boeing, for example, derived 34% of its $101 billion total from defense-related contracts. Lockheed Martin, which topped the list, secured defense work that represented 94% of its total.
L3 this year merged with Florida-based Harris Corp. to form a new company, L3Harris Technologies Inc. Harris Corp. ranked 26th on the Top 100.
The Lab
Baylor University professor Darryn Willoughby, who directs the school's Exercise Biochemical Nutrition Laboratory, will open a fitness and wellness center to the public Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2912 Franklin Ave.
Willoughby has dubbed his business The Lab, spokesperson Robert Burns said via email. It will sport "commercial grade" exercise equipment and tools, including a Bod Pod for body composition analysis.
The Lab also will have deep tissue massage therapists who specialize in the recovery process following workouts, Burns said.
"Essentially you could go right from the weight room to the massage table without leaving the building," Burns said.
Local bodybuilder Josh Barrett co-owns The Lab with Willoughby.
Big "O" Cup
Registration has started for the 2019 George's Big "O" Cup Golf Tournament, a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce-sanctioned event.
It is scheduled Sept. 26 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, the city of Waco's municipal course on Bagby Avenue near Central Texas Marketplace.
Rounds start at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and George's Restaurant Bar & Catering will provide lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $600 per four-player team. Questions should be directed to Amanda Haygood at 757-5611 or Brittany Knight at 757-5605.