Dan Ingham, spokesman for First National Bank of Central Texas, will contribute his talents to the United Way of Waco-McLennan County.
He has been named resource development chair and will oversee all local fundraising activities for United Way. Counting continues, but it appears the nonprofit’s most recent campaign garnered pledges totaling $1.5 million to $1.6 million, Executive Director Barbara Mosacchio said. Another fundraising campaign will start in the next two months with a $1.8 million target.
The United Way “is a special organization that has a huge impact,” Ingham wrote in a press release. “I am honored to be a part of a team that will work to continue to improve lives of people in our community.”
Ingham, a United Way of Waco-McLennan County board member since 2016 and communications chair since 2017, specifically will lead the group’s Annual Resource Development and Workplace Campaign.
The local United Way office reports 2,691 donors contribute to local fundraising efforts, either through the workplace or individually.
Bankers association president
Elsewhere on the banking scene, Waco native and Baylor University graduate Trey Worley has been elected president of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association. He serves as senior vice president of Comerica Bank’s warehouse lending division, with a focus on $2.5 billion in warehouse facilities and 50 customers in the western United States and along the Gulf Coast, according to a press release.
The association advocates for more than 300 companies.
Cabela’s heroes
The Cabela’s outdoors store at Central Texas Marketplace plans to have a “hometown heroes” day filled with activities May 25.
The public is invited to interact with first responders and members of local service organizations from 9 to 11 a.m. Kids can dip a hook in a fishing pond, and local entertainer Holly Tucker will perform the national anthem, according to an event flyer.
The Kansas City Barbeque Society will provide free samples starting at 11 a.m. and continue while supplies last. First responders will get 5 percent off in-store purchases May 25 and 26.
Waco Under 40
Celebrating McLennan County’s “dynamic young leaders,” the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will start accepting nominations Wednesday for its Waco Under 40 event Sept. 12 at the Phoenix Ballroom, according to a chamber press release.
The event recognizes people who distinguish themselves in their careers and in their industry but also through their community volunteer work.
All nominees will be asked to submit a profile. An independent selection committee will choose finalists to receive the honor. Nominees must work in McLennan County, must not nominate themselves and must be 40 or younger at the time of the banquet. Nomination forms will be available at wacochamber.com and are due by June 20. Tickets are available for $75 each, and tables of eight are available for $600.
Waco Tours store
Waco Tours Mercantile will have a grand opening from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. followed by live music.
Waco Tours is leasing space at 215 S. University Parks Drive, near Mary Avenue and next to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Regular store hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tours are offered daily.
“We’re all about creating an experience for guests to feel the heart of Waco through our hospitality and inviting space,” store manager Gracie Kim said in a press release. “We want our guests to come as strangers, leave as friends.”
Decorations include an 8-by-11-foot mural that incorporates the theme “With Love, Waco,” and was designed by Jessica Hannan. Wood carvings come courtesy of longtime Magnolia-affiliated craftsman Clint Harp, while Jimmy Don Holmes prepared a metal Waco Tours logo for the front door.
Mall anchor replacements
First quarter financial results for CBL Properties, the Tennessee-based owner of Richland Mall, prominently mention the company’s “anchor replacement program,” which involves finding tenants for almost two dozen vacated spaces in malls nationwide.
Company officials noted Dillard’s is taking the former two-floor, 157,000-square-foot Sears space in Richland Mall, with an opening scheduled next year. Dillard’s will keep open its men’s store at the mall, which opened in 1980, but will relocate its leased site where women’s fashions, housewares, fragrances and jewelry are sold, a spokeswoman for the department store has said.
CBL is faced with filling former Sears locations in 11 of its properties around the country. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dave & Buster’s, and Burlington appear most often on the replacement list included in first quarter financials.
White Elephant
A shop called White Elephant has opened at 930 Austin Ave., and proprietor Andrew Dishman said all merchandise is made in the United States.
“We only offer products made in Waco, the state of Texas and in the USA, nothing imported, everything handmade by artisans from our area to around this great country,” Dishman said in an email response to questions.
Goods for sale range from artwork to baby clothing and organic cosmetics.
Dishman said he leases about 2,000 square feet and plans to make space available for artisans wanting to interact with customers.
He has scheduled a grand opening for Friday.
Local sales tax slide
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent sales tax rebates to cities statewide last week, and most local communities are still licking their wounds.
May rebates reflect sales in March and reported to the Comptroller’s Office in April. Year-over-year declines were felt in Waco, Lorena, Hewitt, Beverly Hills, Bellmead, Bruceville-Eddy, Lacy Lakeview, Woodway and Mart.
West, Robinson and McGregor enjoyed increases.
Statewide, cities received $560 million, a half-percent increase from May last year. For the calendar year, Waco has received rebates totaling $16.8 million, a 1.16 percent increase over the same period last year.