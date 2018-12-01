The "Today Show" crew will visit Magnolia Market at the Silos on Saturday for taping in conjunction with the Christmas at the Silos event, and host Hoda Kotb will sign copies of her new children's book, "I've Loved You Since Forever" from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Waco segment likely will air on a "Today Show" broadcast within a week or two after the taping, according to a Magnolia press release. Copies of the book will for sale at Magnolia Market and serve as a "ticket" to the signing, according to the press release.
"Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie originally was set to attend and sign copies of her "Princesses Save the World," but those plans have since changed, Magnolia publicist John Marsicano said.
Christmastime at the Silos will feature family friendly events Friday and Saturday, including a Christmas market with artisans, showings of movies including "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Polar Express," and a visit from Santa Claus.
Riddle Agency sale
The Waco-based Scott Riddle Agency will be sold to Dallas-based Integrity Marketing Group, Integrity has announced.
Company founder Scott Riddle will become an owner in Integrity, and President Jacque Huggins will become a managing partner, according to a press release announcing the sale.
"Scott Riddle Agency will continue to operate nationally under its brand and all employees will remain in their current roles," the press release states.
Scott Riddle Agency reportedly has helped more than 215,000 Americans plan for funeral expenses by acquiring insurance. It has worked primarily with the American Amicable Group of Companies to generate death benefits of more than $2 billion, according to the press release.
"Scott Riddle is one of the most respected names in the final expense market, and his company has partnered with the top agencies in the country to help Americans plan for their final expense needs," Integrity CEO Bryan Adams wrote in the press release.
FFO Home
FFO Home, which has signed a lease on the former Hastings multimedia location at Bosque Boulevard and Valley Mills Drive, will hold a grand opening at 10 a.m. Thursday hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
The store, which will occupy 34,715 square feet, is the Arkansas-based chain's fourth in Texas and 66th nationally. FFO Home, formerly known as Furniture Factory Outlet, now has a presence in seven states. The store opening in Waco is the chain's sixth since it bought Furniture Liquidators and Mattresses and More, a retailer of home furnishings in Louisville, Kentucky.
It describes itself as a deep discounter selling furniture, home furnishings and mattresses. It owns a manufacturing plant in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
"We've had a warm welcome in Texas and are excited to open our doors to our friends in Waco and the surrounding area," CEO Larry Zigerelli wrote in a press release.
McKesson to Texas
Call it another case of California leavin'.
The McKesson Corp., a pharmaceutical distributor ranked 6th on the Fortune 500 list, has announced it will relocate its corporate headquarters from San Francisco to Las Colinas, a Dallas suburb.
"I’m delighted McKesson, a Fortune 6 company, is making Texas the home of its new global headquarters,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in his own press release on the move. "The company has a long record of success in our state. McKesson’s expansion is an example of the kind of high-quality companies and jobs Texas has attracted as a result of our focus on economic growth, and I am proud to welcome them to the Lone Star State.”
Building permit roundup
Building permits for projects of note have been issued in recent weeks:
Walmart will spend $1.2 million remodeling its store at Franklin Avenue and New Road, according to a permit secured by Walmart Real Estate.
Squeezed by the widening of Interstate 35, Texas Roadhouse of Waco will spend $139,000 reconfiguring its parking lot at 2815 LaSalle Ave., near Waco's traffic circle. Nearby, crews have leveled the former El Chico restaurant, also to accommodate plans by the Texas Department of Transportation.