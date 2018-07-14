Teal's Ribs Bar & Grill, with promises of breakfast service, Seafood Fridays, Soul Food Sundays and catering, is set to open in the coming months in the former Michna's Bar-B-Que building at 2803 Franklin Ave.
Tony Teal, the restaurant's namesake, does not lack confidence.
His website proclaims him "The Real Deal - Tony Teal."
The Dallas resident is running as an independent candidate for Texas governor. His online biography says he was born in Collierville, Tennessee, one of nine children. His mother "taught him everything in the kitchen," and he opened Teal's Soul Food in 1975 in his hometown. His motto: "You've had the rest, now try the best — Memphis Style … buy the Bar-B-Cue and get the bones free."
After moving to the Dallas area, he opened Teal's Ribs & Soul Food Catering, and has had various roles in political campaigns, including a run of his own for Dallas County commissioner. He also starred in a TV show called "Cooking with Tony Teal." Videoclips appear on YouTube, for those wanting a peek.
Teal is renovating the former Michna's space, where a poster featuring his smiling face heralds the coming of Teal's Ribs Bar & Grill.
"I hope to open Sept. 15, and I will hold a job fair down there on Aug. 4," Teal said. "If you're nice-looking, friendly and don't smoke, come on by and apply. I will need to fill close to 20 positions."
The menu will include "a little bit of everything, the finest food in the world," he said.
BU restaurants
A handful of local food and drink options will be added by next month to the lineup in Baylor University's Bill Daniel Student Center, which is open to the public.
The Common Grounds coffee shop and related brands Heritage Creamery and Slow Rise Pizza will open in space formerly occupied by Einstein Bros. Bagels, according to a Baylor press release. Baylor graduate Blake Batson operates all three of the new additions and has other locations around town.
Baylor also recently added a Steak 'n Shake to the Student Center's food court, which also includes a Chick-fil-A, Panda Express and Freshii, according to the press release.
Walk-On's opening
In other restaurant news, Louisiana-based Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar will hold its grand opening Monday at Legends Crossing, the development adjacent to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
It has been hosting invitation-only soft openings and VIP parties all weekend and will toss out the community welcome mat at 10:50 a.m. Monday.
Walk-On's, whose ownership includes New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will sport walls filled with big-screen TVs and a menu that includes Cajun-style dishes, seafood, burgers, specialty salads and desserts.
Aerospace committee
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named seven people to the state's Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee last week, including two with local ties.
Longtime Waco businessman Terry Stevens was reappointed to the committee. He has been affiliated with First Title Co., the McLennan County Spaceport Development Corp. and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Abbott newly appointed Lauren Dreyer, a Greater Waco resident and director of human resources and business operations for SpaceX, which has a rocket-testing facility in McGregor. Billionaire Elon Musk founded the California-based commercial rocketry company.
Gander building rumors
Rumors continue to swirl around the 52,000-square-foot former Gander Mountain building at Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35.
A source suggested Orscheln Farm and Home, a retailer of farm and ranch supplies, hopes to take the space. A little digging revealed the 60-year-old family owned chain based in Missouri has grown to 165 stores in the Midwest and is moving into Texas.
It opened a store April 29 in Sherman, in a renovated former Gander Mountain site that went vacant when the outdoors chain folded.
Charlie Quisenberry, who is listing the Waco property for Edge Realty Partners, said a prospect has placed the building under contract but has not finalized a deal. He declined to comment on reports that Orscheln is poised to sign on the dotted line.
A representative of Orscheln confirmed interest in the Waco market but said the company has nothing to announce.
7-Eleven store closing
The 7-Eleven convenience store at New Road and Franklin Avenue is closing Sunday, which comes as a surprise considering the intersection is near Walmart, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Lowe's.
A visit to the store last week revealed prices slashed on general merchandise. But it also offered a glimpse into potential shortcomings.
Traffic stacks up near the New Road entrance to Walmart, hindering access to 7-Eleven. Meanwhile, Walmart recently installed gas pumps.
Representatives of 7-Eleven did not return calls seeking comment.
Clarification
The need for a clarification has been brought to my attention. A May 12 column item about a downtown property going under contract referred to the "old Brake and Clutch Supply building" in the 400 block of South Eighth Street.
While the structure was put up in 1955, the business is very much up and running, real estate agent Jim Peevey said. It likely will continue to welcome business until any potential deal on the building is finalized, he said.