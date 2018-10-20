Signs of Halloween are popping up all over — literally.
Halloween City has taken over the old Toys R’ Us building at 5200 W. Waco Drive to sell spooky costumes, masks, supplies and animatronics.
And it has hung a banner outside to let the world know.
A Halloween regular, Spirit Halloween, once again has booked the former Office Max space at 4328 W. Waco Drive for the haunting season.
Wally’s Party Factory, 1200 Richland Drive, has unveiled a large selection of spook-centric merchandise, as it typically does this time of year.
H&M, a trendy clothing store on Richland Mall, is staffing a “Kids Halloween Shop,” JC Penney on the mall hosted its Halloween craft party, and mall tenants Spencer Gifts and Hot Topic are going all-out with Halloween displays and merchandise, said Brad King, the mall’s PR director.
The Cabela’s Outpost store at Central Texas Marketplace has signs up promoting its “Great Pumpkin Celebration” scheduled this weekend and next. It reportedly will feature pumpkin tosses, a Frankenstein-themed craft party and photo opportunities for those dressed to kill, so to speak.
It is common to notice “pop-up” stores in October, when vacant spaces come alive with seasonal retailers. Henry S. Miller, the Dallas-based commercial real estate giant, even produced an article on the phenomenon titled, “Halloween Pop-Up Stores Scare Up Short-Term Rentals.” Pat Farrar, an agent with the Reid-Peevey Co. in Waco, generously provided me with a copy.
“Some high-end storeowners may not exactly love the idea of a Halloween pop-up store becoming a neighbor,” it says. “However, most know that a landlord is not likely to do something that could harm a long-term tenant or devalue the character of their retail asset. Plus, they usually cannot argue with the increased traffic such temporary stores bring. And the fact that Halloween pop-up stores are in place during the months leading up to the Christmas shopping season is a bonus, as well.”
The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend $9 billion on Halloween this year, shelling out for decorations, candy and costumes. Nine in 10 will buy candy, while seven in 10 actually will celebrate the holiday, according to a survey the NRF authorized. About 45 percent of those surveyed said they will do their Halloween shopping at discount stores, while 35 percent will visit Halloween specialty shops, and 25 percent will look online.
Who says gore doesn’t pay?
Jobless rate
Waco’s jobless rate continues to plummet, hitting 3.4 percent in September, down from 3.7 percent in August and September of last year, according to figures the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in August “and setting a record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in four decades,” the TWC reported in a news release.
The Midland MSA, in the Texas oil patch, saw its jobless rate slip to 2.2 percent in August, the lowest in the state, with Amarillo and Odessa following close behind at 2.7 percent, and Austin and Bryan-College Station enjoying the state’s third-lowest jobless rate at 2.9 percent, according to the TWC.
It would seem Waco’s jobless rate could continue to fall as holidays approach.
A trip to Central Texas Marketplace, West Loop 340 at I-35, revealed help-wanted and hiring signs galore. They appeared at Cabela’s Outpost, Cavender’s Boot City, Kohl’s, Kirkland’s, Dollar Tree, Old Navy and Newk’s Eatery. This is not an exhaustive list, as other stores likely are taking applications, but these brands displayed signs and banners.
About a block away from the marketplace, the Walmart Return Center on Corporation Parkway was advertising for positions to fill.
FFO opening
Missouri-based FFO Home, which sells discounted furniture, has announced it will open its new Waco location in December. It is remodeling the former Hastings space at Bosque Boulevard and North Valley Mills Drive.
“We have toured this area of Texas several times over the past couple of years. Opening a store in Waco has been a high priority for FFO Home. The market is dynamic, and we are excited about landing a great location for our client,” said a release from Haag Brown Commercial, a real estate company that worked with local agent Pat Farrar to find FFO Home a spot.
FFO Home, which has grown to more than 75 locations, typically prices its merchandise 30 to 50 percent below competitors, the release said.
Big Frog t-shirts
Sharon and Steve Haas have moved back to Waco from Tucson, Arizona, and have announced the opening of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More in Central Texas Marketplace, next to Kohl’s department store.
Big Frog is a national franchising chain founded by a trio of scientists “who traded in their white coats and safety goggles for T-shirts,” according to a news release. One of the company principals was nicknamed Big Frog.
Sharon Haas is a Waco native and graduate of West High School with more than 10 years’ experience in small business management, operations and accounting, according to a release from Fishman Public Relations. Steve Haas is a retired United States Marine Corps intelligence officer.
Amazing Lash
Also at Central Texas Marketplace, Brandon Ellis and Nicole Baum have opened the Amazing Lash Studio specializing in lash extensions.
The studio provides clients with “semi-permanent lash extensions” under the supervision of licensed estheticians and cosmetologists, the release said.
Ellis and Baum, who are married, opened their first Amazing Lash Studio location in The Woodlands, a Houston suburb. The Amazing Lash Studio website says the chain has grown to 203 locations, with 22 more scheduled to open soon and 121 others in the planning stage.
“There was an opportunity for us to bring the brand to Waco, and we jumped at it,” said Ellis, quoted in the news release. “With the popularity of Magnolia Brands and the excitement around Fixer Upper, we knew the timing couldn’t be better.” He called Magnolia “a cultural phenomenon.”
Projects begin
Several openings and construction projects are underway:
- J-Petal, a purveyor of Japanese crepes and Thai ice cream, has announced a grand opening Friday at 315 S. University Parks Drive.
- Waco Ale Co. has secured a building permit for renovations at 806 Austin Ave., a project that will cost an estimated $350,000.
- Crunch Fitness is spending $650,000 to renovate space in Westview Village, Valley Mills and Waco drives, a center owned by Hoppenstein Properties.
- Deluge Holdings has secured a building permit to renovate 218 N. Sixth Street for occupancy by Guess Family Barbecue.